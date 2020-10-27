- Europe and North America are expected to emerge at the top of the regional charts in terms of revenue share in the global marine hybrid propulsion market from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Forecast period of the report prepared by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on global marine hybrid propulsion market is 2019 to 2027. And, it can be noted in the report that the compound annual growth rate of the market will be 8.4% over this period. It will help the market improve upon its valuation by a significant value, charting a notable growth trajectory as a result. It is pertinent to note here that the worth would reach a mark of about USD 7.5 billion by 2027 from about USD 3.6 billion in 2018.

TMR further notes, "Emerging as clean propulsion systems, marine hybrid propulsion is witnessing a growing preference and adoption across the world, particularly in the European and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. As global warming gets pronounced and impact is beyond what was earlier anticipated, the clamor for greener alternative to conventional options is greater now than ever before."

Key Findings of Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Study:

Technological advancement is set to be a major growth factor in the global marine hybrid propulsion market

The global marine hybrid propulsion market is competitive and consolidated and players operating in the landscape are highly focused on innovation

Europe is set to emerge as a notable regional market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market:

Increasing international trade is a notable growth factor in the global marine hybrid propulsion market

Cost effectiveness of water transportation and efficiency are major reasons keeping market buoyant

Increasingly stringent environmental regulations favor hybrid marine propulsion, adding to growth in the market

