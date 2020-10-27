 

Growing Preference for Clean Propulsion Systems to Underscore Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 15:30  |  88   |   |   

-The vendor landscape of the global marine hybrid propulsion market is consolidated and witnessing proactive players opting for varied growth measures

-Europe and North America are expected to emerge at the top of the regional charts in terms of revenue share in the global marine hybrid propulsion market from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research, New York: Forecast period of the report prepared by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on global marine hybrid propulsion market is 2019 to 2027. And, it can be noted in the report that the compound annual growth rate of the market will be 8.4% over this period. It will help the market improve upon its valuation by a significant value, charting a notable growth trajectory as a result. It is pertinent to note here that the worth would reach a mark of about USD 7.5 billion by 2027 from about USD 3.6 billion in 2018.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

TMR further notes, "Emerging as clean propulsion systems, marine hybrid propulsion is witnessing a growing preference and adoption across the world, particularly in the European and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions. As global warming gets pronounced and impact is beyond what was earlier anticipated, the clamor for greener alternative to conventional options is greater now than ever before."

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Study:

  • Technological advancement is set to be a major growth factor in the global marine hybrid propulsion market
  • The global marine hybrid propulsion market is competitive and consolidated and players operating in the landscape are highly focused on innovation
  • Europe is set to emerge as a notable regional market over the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market:

  • Increasing international trade is a notable growth factor in the global marine hybrid propulsion market
  • Cost effectiveness of water transportation and efficiency are major reasons keeping market buoyant
  • Increasingly stringent environmental regulations favor hybrid marine propulsion, adding to growth in the market

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/3911

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
As Essential Covid-19 Treatments and Services Become More Needed, Healthcare Cloud Computing Is ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease