 

DGAP-News Nabaltec AG: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show improved EBIT with moderate revenue growth compared to the previous quarter - extraordinary depreciation at US subsidiary Nashtec will burden annual result for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 15:32  |  77   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures
Nabaltec AG: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show improved EBIT with moderate revenue growth compared to the previous quarter - extraordinary depreciation at US subsidiary Nashtec will burden annual result for 2020

27.10.2020 / 15:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nabaltec AG: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show improved EBIT with moderate revenue growth compared to the previous quarter - extraordinary depreciation at US subsidiary Nashtec will burden annual result for 2020

Schwandorf, 27 October 2020 - According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG expects positive consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues amount to EUR 37.1 million, compared to EUR 36.4 million in the previous quarter and EUR 43.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the third quarter 2020 amounts to EUR 2.9 million compared to EUR -0.4 million in the previous quarter and EUR 4.8 million in the corresponding period of the prior year according to preliminary figures.

The development of revenue and earnings continues to be impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Preliminary revenues in the "Functional Fillers" product segment in the third quarter of 2020 at EUR 27.3 million show a slight recovery compared to the second quarter of 2020. According to preliminary figures, revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment continued to decline compared to the previous quarter with EUR 9.8 million in the reporting quarter. Strict cost and cash management is stabilizing the overall situation and, in addition to a positive operating result, will ensure a positive cash development in the third quarter of 2020.

According to preliminary figures, total revenues over the first nine months of 2020 will amount to EUR 118.9 million (previous year: EUR 141.3 million) and consolidated operating profit (EBIT) will come to EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 17.3 million). Free cash flow is expected to amount to EUR 11.7 million (prior year period: EUR 8.4 million).

Seite 1 von 4
Nabaltec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gewinnt 240-MW-Projekt in den USA
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX beginnt mit erstem Bohrprogramm auf Liegenschaft King Tut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
BMEX Gold Inc.: Bohrprogramm des Jahres gestartet: Aktie zieht an - Jetzt einsteigen!
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
Arbor Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab und reicht Bodenproben ein!
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020 verbessertes EBIT bei moderatem Umsatzzuwachs im Vergleich zum Vorquartal - außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen auf US-Tochter Nashtec werden Jahresergebnis 2020 belasten (deutsch)
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020 verbessertes EBIT bei moderatem Umsatzzuwachs im Vergleich zum Vorquartal - außerplanmäßige Abschreibungen auf US-Tochter Nashtec werden Jahresergebnis 2020 belasten
14:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec beabsichtigt außerplanmäßige Abschreibung auf das Anlagevermögen bei dem Tochterunternehmen Nashtec, USA (deutsch)
14:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec intends to disclose an extraordinary depreciation on fixed assets at its subsidiary Nashtec, USA
14:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Nabaltec beabsichtigt außerplanmäßige Abschreibung auf das Anlagevermögen bei dem Tochterunternehmen Nashtec, USA

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
300
!++Nabaltec AG+!!