Nabaltec AG: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show improved EBIT with moderate revenue growth compared to the previous quarter - extraordinary depreciation at US subsidiary Nashtec will burden annual result for 2020

DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/9 Month figures Nabaltec AG: Preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020 show improved EBIT with moderate revenue growth compared to the previous quarter - extraordinary depreciation at US subsidiary Nashtec will burden annual result for 2020 27.10.2020 / 15:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schwandorf, 27 October 2020 - According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG expects positive consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the third quarter of 2020. Revenues amount to EUR 37.1 million, compared to EUR 36.4 million in the previous quarter and EUR 43.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) for the third quarter 2020 amounts to EUR 2.9 million compared to EUR -0.4 million in the previous quarter and EUR 4.8 million in the corresponding period of the prior year according to preliminary figures.

The development of revenue and earnings continues to be impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Preliminary revenues in the "Functional Fillers" product segment in the third quarter of 2020 at EUR 27.3 million show a slight recovery compared to the second quarter of 2020. According to preliminary figures, revenues in the "Specialty Alumina" product segment continued to decline compared to the previous quarter with EUR 9.8 million in the reporting quarter. Strict cost and cash management is stabilizing the overall situation and, in addition to a positive operating result, will ensure a positive cash development in the third quarter of 2020.

According to preliminary figures, total revenues over the first nine months of 2020 will amount to EUR 118.9 million (previous year: EUR 141.3 million) and consolidated operating profit (EBIT) will come to EUR 5.0 million (previous year: EUR 17.3 million). Free cash flow is expected to amount to EUR 11.7 million (prior year period: EUR 8.4 million).