Today, Macy’s (NYSE:M), the ultimate one-stop-shop for holiday gifting, is offering a Black Friday Sneak Peek – unveiling this year’s biggest deals by the best brands earlier than ever. Starting now, savvy shoppers can plan ahead by creating a wish list of favorite fashion, fine jewelry, tech, beauty, toys and home specials, some as low as $5, at macys.com/black-friday . Beginning November 4, customers will be able to discover and shop new, unbeatable deals each week with an updated assortment of specially-curated, early-access specials available from the comforts of home on macys.com and through the app, or safely in-store.

Shop the biggest Black Friday deals by the best brands at Macy's; Bella Mini Bakers, $6.99 (Photo: Business Wire)

“This year, Black Friday at Macy’s is about allowing our customer to shop when, where and how they want – safely and friction free,” said Abigail James, Macy’s senior vice president of customer activation. “Macy’s is unveiling our biggest holiday deals earlier than ever, with specially-curated deals available online and in stores throughout the month of November. Whether shopping for stocking stuffers or stocking up on your favorite brand, we are offering our customers many convenient ways to choose how they want to shop safely this holiday season.”

While Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday deals will be available all day on macys.com and Macy’s app. Stores will re-open on Friday, Nov. 27 and customers can expect to shop those same deals safely in-store. Macy’s has enhanced health and safety standards, including additional cleaning during open hours, sanitation stations throughout all stores, company-issued protective wear for store colleagues and occupancy checks with an emphasis on traffic flow to anticipate and mitigate crowds.

Macy’s is also offering customers many easy ways to shop and be sure your gifts arrive on time including contactless curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash. And customers have more flexibility on how to pay when shopping on-line with a buy now, pay later option with Klarna. Once the perfect deal is scored, bring on the rewards and get more perks by signing up to Macy’s Star Rewards, a free, fan-favorite loyalty program, where customers earn on every purchase every day (except gift cards, services and fees). Check out macys.com/starrewards for more information.