 

IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020   

The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record November 10, 2020.

IBM has raised its dividend for the last 25 years and with the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Diskussion: Ist IBM langfristig gesehen ein Top Pick? / über 4% Div.Rendite / knapp einstelliges KGV
ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
KAYA&KATO und IBM entwickeln mit Unterstützung des BMZ eine Blockchain basierte Plattform zur transparenten Dokumentation textiler Lieferketten
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
21.10.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: DAX weiter volatil - Snap, hui, Netflix pfui? Quartalszahlen im Check
21.10.20
IBM : IBM - Der Abverkauf kam mit Ankündigung!(1) 
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Erholung nach Kursrutsch am Montag
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Erholung setzt sich fort - Hoffnung auf Corona-Hilfpaket
20.10.20
Aktien New York: Leichte Erholung nach schwachem Wochenbeginn
20.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: US-Börsen nach schwachem Vortag etwas erholt
20.10.20
Dow Jones, DAX, Apple, IBM, Netflix, BMW, Teamviewer, Sartorius, Zalando, Shop Apotheke - Marktüberblick
20.10.20
Marktkompass: INTEL, IBM & AMAZON | Ihr Börsenkompass am Morgen

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
101
Ist IBM langfristig gesehen ein Top Pick? / über 4% Div.Rendite / knapp einstelliges KGV
13.10.20
30
IBM enttäuscht mit Umsatzrückgang - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck