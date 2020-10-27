 

U.S. Bank Names Andrew Aye Colorado Market President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

U.S. Bank announced today that Andrew Aye has been named Colorado market president. In his new role, Aye will lead commercial middle market banking and drive company-wide activities in Colorado.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005793/en/

Andrew Aye, U.S. Bank Colorado market president (Photo: Business Wire)

Andrew Aye, U.S. Bank Colorado market president (Photo: Business Wire)

Aye returns to U.S. Bank from BOK Financial in Denver, where he established a track record of success. Earlier in his career he spent seven years at U.S. Bank in its Commercial Banking business where he developed a reputation as a strong leader and team builder. In addition to U.S. Bank, he has served as market president for Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, where he headed up the middle market team, and was a director with Stonehenge Growth Capital for more than seven years.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy back to the U.S. Bank fold. He has a demonstrated ability to build and manage successful teams and knows Colorado well. He will be a great asset as we continue to serve clients in this important market,” said Hassan Salem, head of Commercial Banking at U.S. Bank. Salem, who previously served as Colorado market president, added, “Andy truly understands the importance of doing the right thing for employees, clients, and the community. He will be a great champion for the U.S. Bank approach.”

Aye holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he was a finance major. He received his Master of Science degree in management and organization from the University of Colorado at Denver. A 25-year resident of Denver, Aye serves on the boards of the Metro Denver EDC Executive Committee, The Blue Bench, and ACE Scholarships.

Aye assumed his new role at U.S. Bank on Oct. 13. He is based in Denver.

U.S. Bank employs more than 2,700 people in Colorado. During the past three years, U.S. Bank made $8 million in foundation grants and corporate contributions to nonprofit partners throughout Colorado.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with more than 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

US Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
PG&E PSPS Oct. 26 10: 00 PM Update: More Than 156,000 Customers Have Been Restored Since Monday Morning, With Essentially ...
Bluestem Group Inc. Announces Clarification Regarding November 9, 2020 Cash Distribution to Holders ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
U.S. Bancorp reports third quarter 2020 results
30.09.20
American Banker names U.S. Bank leaders to 2020 Most Powerful Women in Banking lists
28.09.20
U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule For 4Q20 and 2021 Earnings Conference Calls