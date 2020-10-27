 

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2025, Globally |CAGR 41%| UnivDatos Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 16:00  |  51   |   |   

NOIDA, India, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UnivDatos Market Insights released a report titled "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market - by Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Network), Applications (Robotic Surgery, Diagnosis, Virtual Nursing Assistance, Administrative Workflow Assistance); Offerings (Hardware, Software and Services) and Region - Current Analysis and Forecast (2015-2025)." Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is expected to reach the market value of US$ 26.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 41% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

UnivDatos Logo

Market Opportunities and Drivers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to contribute up to US$ 15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030. AI applications, powered by an influx of big data and advancements in computing power, are positioned to transform major sectors, including healthcare. Global expenditures on healthcare increased to 9.9% of the total GDP in 2017, up from 8.6% in 2000. The United States witnessed the highest expenditure on healthcare, 17% of total GDP, in 2017. The world's population, aged 60 years and above, is likely to grow by 56% from 2015 to 2030. The healthcare industry is expected to benefit from US$ 45 billion in annual cost savings by 2025.

For detailed analysis on the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market browse through https://univdatos.com/report/global-market-insights-on-ai-in-healthcare

Healthcare is one of the largest and most rapidly growing segments of AI, driven predominantly by innovation in clinical research, robotic personal assistants and big data analytics. Healthcare is poised to accelerate investments in AI over the next few years. On an estimate, artificial intelligence in healthcare raised a record US$ 4 billion in 2019, up from nearly US$ 2.7 billion in 2018 with a total of 367 and 264 investment deals respectively.

For detailed analysis on the opportunities in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market browse through https://univdatos.com/report/global-market-insights-on-ai-in-healthcare

COVID-19 Impact

To tackle and look forward to emerging diseases, healthcare delivery includes the assistance of new technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things ( IoT), Big Data, and machine learning. Some of the major applications of AI during the COVID-19 pandemic include early detection and diagnosis of the infection, treatment monitoring, contact tracing, projection of cases and mortality, development of drugs and vaccines, reducing the workload of healthcare workers, among others. For instance: In China, Alibaba has developed an AI algorithm that can diagnose suspected COVID-19 cases within 20 seconds (almost 45 times faster than the conventional approach) with 96% accuracy.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
FORTUNE and Refinitiv encourage unprecedented corporate diversity disclosure and accountability ...
Spin Master to Acquire World-Famous Rubik's Cube
Tegra Medical Announces Expansion in Europe and Asia
Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync ...
As Essential Covid-19 Treatments and Services Become More Needed, Healthcare Cloud Computing Is ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
India's Youngest Award-Winning Bollywood Composer, Amaal Mallik, Signs Exclusive Agreement With ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease