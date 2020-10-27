 

Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solutions Enable State Radio Monitoring Testing Center to Offer GCF and PTCRB Certification Services

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that company’s 5G device test solutions have been selected by State Radio Monitoring Center Testing Center (SRTC), an independent third-party testing and calibration laboratory in China, to support both domestic and international certification of 5G mobile devices.

To address a growing demand driven by consumer and vertical industry adoption of 5G technology, evolving 5G new radio (NR) standards and a proliferation of 5G device makers SRTC, will use Keysight’s 5G NR radio frequency (RF) and radio resource management (RRM) conformance validation for validation compliance to specifications set by standards organizations, including the Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PTCRB.

“We are pleased that Keysight’s 5G device test solutions have been selected by SRTC as it helps a connected ecosystem address internationally agreed specifications established to ensure performance, reliability and safety of devices used for a wide range of applications,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group.

Many device makers and test labs, including SRTC, are ramping 5G test capabilities to capture market opportunities resulting from maturing 5G NR standards, global deployment of 5G services in nearly one hundred and thirty countries and successful cross-industry collaborations. As the only national radio product quality supervision and inspection center in China, SRTC will use Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to address regulatory, conformance and performance test needs of 5G mobile devices.

According to Global mobile Supplier Association (GSA), ninety six vendors have commercially introduced two hundred and twenty two 5G devices across twenty different form factors. As vendors collectively look to launch an additional two hundred devices in domestic and internal markets, test houses such as SRTC are notably increasing their investments in 5G test equipment.

“Our continued close relationship with Keysight ensures SRTC is well-positioned to address both domestic and international certification of 5G devices in compliance to GCF and PTCRB specifications,” said Zhen Peng, director at SRTC. “The initial purchase covers 5G conformance test solutions for frequency range 1 (FR1) as many mobile operators, especially in China, are deploying services in the sub-7GHz frequency spectrum.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.3B in fiscal year 2019. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

