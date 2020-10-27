The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors

Ms. Goodwin is an experienced financial services professional. Her long career in the industry includes serving as Managing Director and Head of Equities (Global) for the Asset Management Division of Credit Suisse Group AG from 2006 to 2008, and as Chief Investment Officer – Equities at State Street Research & Management Co., a money management firm, from 2002 to 2005. She is now a private investor. Ms. Goodwin also serves on the board of directors of Popular, Inc., a financial institution based in Puerto Rico that she joined in 2011, and previously was on the board of Akamai Technologies, Inc. and CheckFree Corporation.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX), the leading off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the U.S. and worldwide, announced today that on October 26, 2020, its Board of Directors elected C. Kim Goodwin to the Board, effective immediately.

Ms. Goodwin’s many years of experience in investment and financial services, as well as her years of service as a public company director in different industries, provide her with strong analytical skills, business acumen and experience in risk assessment and management, as well as a deep understanding of financial markets and corporate strategies.

Carol Meyrowitz, Executive Chairman of the Board of The TJX Companies, Inc., stated, “We are delighted to have Kim join TJX as a new member of our Board of Directors. She will bring a fresh perspective to the boardroom, informed by her years of experience in the financial sector and as a public company director, further enhancing our Board’s diversity and strength. We look forward to working with Kim as we continue to focus on the near- and long-term strength, stability and success of the Company.”

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of August 1, 2020, the end of the Company’s second quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,557 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,271 T.J. Maxx, 1,134 Marshalls, 818 HomeGoods, 46 Sierra, and 34 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com in the United States; 279 Winners, 141 HomeSense, and 102 Marshalls stores in Canada; 597 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 57 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.