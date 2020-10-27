 

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (“FVAC”) (NYSE: FVAC), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC (“Fortress”), today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-248433) (as amended to the date hereof, the ”Registration Statement”), which includes a proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus in connection with its special meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with MP Materials (“MP Materials”). MP Materials is the owner and operator of Mountain Pass, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. FVAC has commenced mailing the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus relating to the special meeting, which will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020. The proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus is being mailed to FVAC’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Should the Business Combination be approved by stockholders, FVAC and MP Materials anticipate closing the Business Combination the week of November 16, 2020, subject to satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Additional Information About the Business Combination and Where to Find It

The Registration Statement includes a proxy statement in connection with FVAC’s solicitation of proxies for the vote by FVAC’s stockholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters as described in the Registration Statement, and a consent solicitation statement in connection with MP Materials’ and SNR’s solicitation of consent by their respective unitholders in connection with the Business Combination, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer of the securities to be issued to MP Materials’ and SNR’s unitholders in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. FVAC is mailing a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents to its stockholders as of the Record Date. FVAC’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus, in connection with FVAC’s solicitation of proxies for its Special Stockholder Meeting to be held to approve, among other things, the Business Combination, because these documents contain important information about FVAC, MP Materials and the Business Combination. Stockholders may also obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC regarding the Business Combination and other documents filed with the SEC by FVAC, without charge, at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 46th Floor, New York, New York 10105, Attention: R. Edward Albert III, President (ealbert@fortress.com), CC: Alexander Gillette (agillette@fortress.com).

