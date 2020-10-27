Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service Centre in Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne Service Centre to boost Bombardier’s worldwide customer support footprint by approximately 5 0,000 square feet

New facility will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul on all Bombardier business aircraft, a parts depot and an in-house fixe d based operation (FBO)

Australia is an important market for Bombardier and is part of a comprehensive worldwide aftermarket network expansion



MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Aviation today announced the development of a new service centre at Essendon Fields Airport in Melbourne, Australia, building on its commitment to the Australian market and establishing the next key building block in its growing global customer support network. The new OEM-operated Melbourne Service Centre will employ some 50 people, including more than 40 highly skilled technicians and boost Bombardier’s customer service footprint in the Asia-Pacific region by some 50,000 square feet.

Australia is a key market for Bombardier. With more than half of the 168-aircraft strong Australian business fleet made up of Bombardier aircraft, this new facility will serve as an important gateway to Asia-Pacific, serving as a key focal point for customers in the region and for future growth prospects of the Bombardier fleet.

“We are thrilled with the addition of the new Melbourne Service Centre, which further builds on Bombardier’s commitment to Australia and the Asia-Pacific region,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier Aviation. “By adding more specialized know-how and greater capacity to support more aircraft in this key location, we are providing our customers even more reasons to bring their jets home.”

“This is a tremendous outcome for Melbourne, and it solidifies Essendon Fields as the home of corporate jets in Australia. Essendon Fields will now attract a sizeable proportion of all Bombardier aircraft in the region to Victoria for aircraft service and maintenance,’’ said Brendan Pihan, CEO of Essendon Fields. “This is a long-term commitment, by both parties. With this announcement, we demonstrate a strong commitment to the future of aviation at Essendon Fields.’’

The new facility will provide customers with a variety of service options including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and AOG support for Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft. It will also have the capacity to service two Global 7500 aircraft – Bombardier’s exquisite, industry-defining flagship aircraft, at one time. The new service centre will also boast a 4,000 sq. ft. parts depot. Construction is set to begin this year, with the facility slated to be operational in 2022.