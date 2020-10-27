 

Alpine Banks of Colorado Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

GLENWOOD SPRINGS. Colo., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (“Alpine” or the “Company”), the holding company for Alpine Bank, today announced results (unaudited) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported net income of $13.5 million, or $131.22 per basic common share for the third quarter 2020. Achievements in the third quarter 2020 include:

  • Book Value per Share increased 3.1% or $106.99 to $3,534.34 per share vs. second quarter 2020
  • Loan balances during third quarter 2020 increased 2.7% or $84.0 million vs. second quarter 2020
  • Deposit balances during third quarter 2020 increased 11.6% or $474.4 million vs. second quarter 2020
  • Total Assets surpassed $5 billion during the third quarter 2020
  • Qualified to trade Class B nonvoting shares on the OTCQX Best Market

President and Vice Chairman Glen Jammaron stated, “Alpine’s communities continue step up and confront the challenges of today head on. We are proud to be members of such resilient and dynamic communities. Alpine’s financial performance reflects the perseverance of the many customers, community members, shareholders and coworkers we interact with on a daily basis.”

Mr. Jammaron continued, “During the third quarter 2020, Alpine continued to promote liquidity for our shareholders by participating in several investor events, upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market and setting in motion a 150-for-1 stock split of our Class B shares. We plan to continue looking for ways to make our shares more accessible to our current shareholders, institutional investors and community supporters.”

Net Income

Net income for the third quarter 2020 and the second quarter 2020 was $13.5 million and $12.5 million, respectively. Interest income decreased $5.0 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020 primarily due to a decrease in loan and securities yields slightly offset by an increase in loan and securities volume. Loan yields were unusually high in the second quarter 2020 due to the booking of $5.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fees. Interest expense increased $0.4 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020 due to an increase in interest expense on the Subordinated Notes issued towards the end of the second quarter 2020. Noninterest income increased $4.9 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020 primarily due to an increase in fee income and income generated by Mortgage Banking activities. Noninterest expense increased $3.6 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020 primarily due to an increase in expenses related to Mortgage Banking activities and an increase in FDIC insurance. Provision for loan losses decreased $5.4 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020.

