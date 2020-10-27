 

ams announces successful placement of EUR 760 million convertible bonds due 2027

Financing
27.10.2020

ams announces successful placement of EUR 760 million convertible bonds due 2027

Premstaetten, Austria (27 October 2020) -- ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide
supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces the successful
placement of of EUR 760 million of guaranteed convertible bonds due 2027 (the
"Bonds"). The Bonds will be convertible into new or existing ordinary no par
value bearer shares equal to up to 10% of the current issued share capital.
Subscription rights of existing shareholders of ams to subscribe to the Bonds
have been excluded. The net proceeds of the Bonds will be used for general
corporate purposes.

Following today's bookbuilding process, the Bonds were determined to bear a
coupon of 2.125% per annum and the initial conversion premium of 47.5% above the
reference share price of CHF 20.1736, translated into EUR at the prevailing
exchange rate, corresponding to an initial conversion price of EUR 27.7209. The
Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years and will be issued and redeemed at 100% of
their principal amount. If not previously converted, redeemed or purchased and
cancelled, the Bonds will be redeemed at par on 3 November 2027.

Settlement is expected on or around 3 November 2020. An application will be made
for the Bonds to be included on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Bonds were offered only to institutional investors outside the U.S. in
reliance on Regulation S (Category 2) under the United States Securities Act of
1933 as amended, as well as outside Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or
any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities would be
prohibited by applicable law and were not offered to any U.S. persons.
ams has agreed to a lock-up period expiring 90 days after the date on which the
