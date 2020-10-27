Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke Management Pivot Advancements in Self-Expanding Stents, Says TMR

- Adoption of novel devices for intravascular access makes North America the leading market, the growth to be propelled by robust culture of research and development of neurology devices

- Need for reducing burden of strokes spurs use of intracranial stents in intracranial stenosis indication, the segment expected to account for the major share

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stenting is the mainstay in the treatment of intracranial stenosis and the subsequent conditions such as recurrent strokes. Further, worldwide prevalence of intracranial atherosclerosis has risen, propelling rapid technological advancements in the intracranial stents market. Need for improvement in flexibility of the stents opens new avenues.

Self-expanding stents have become a fast emerging product segment in the intracranial stents market.

The intracranial stents market is projected to expand at CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026, and touch valuation of US$ 705.5 Mn by 2026-end.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Intracranial Stents Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Key Findings of Intracranial Stents Market Report

Among all product segments, self-expanding accounted for the major revenue share in 2017

The segment is expected to clock CAGR of 11.7% during 2018 – 2026

The global valuation of the intracranial stents market was pegged at US$ 298.7 Mn in 2017

in 2017 North America currently holds the major share, and is expected to retain its lead through 2026

currently holds the major share, and is expected to retain its lead through 2026 Europe is also a lucrative market

is also a lucrative market Asia Pacific intracranial stents market is expected to rise at impressive CAGR during 2018 - 2026

Explore 152 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Intracranial Stents Market (Product Type - Self-expanding Stents, Balloon Expanding Stents, Stent-assisted Coil Embolization; Disease Indication - Intracranial Stenosis, Brain Aneurysm; End user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/46416