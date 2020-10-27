 

Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke Management Pivot Advancements in Self-Expanding Stents, Says TMR

- Need for reducing burden of strokes spurs use of intracranial stents in intracranial stenosis indication, the segment expected to account for the major share

- Adoption of novel devices for intravascular access makes North America the leading market, the growth to be propelled by robust culture of research and development of neurology devices

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stenting is the mainstay in the treatment of intracranial stenosis and the subsequent conditions such as recurrent strokes. Further, worldwide prevalence of intracranial atherosclerosis has risen, propelling rapid technological advancements in the intracranial stents market. Need for improvement in flexibility of the stents opens new avenues.

Self-expanding stents have become a fast emerging product segment in the intracranial stents market.

The intracranial stents market is projected to expand at CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026, and touch valuation of US$ 705.5 Mn by 2026-end.

Key Findings of Intracranial Stents Market Report

  • Among all product segments, self-expanding accounted for the major revenue share in 2017
  • The segment is expected to clock CAGR of 11.7% during 2018 – 2026
  • The global valuation of the intracranial stents market was pegged at US$ 298.7 Mn in 2017
  • North America currently holds the major share, and is expected to retain its lead through 2026
  • Europe is also a lucrative market
  • Asia Pacific intracranial stents market is expected to rise at impressive CAGR during 2018 - 2026

