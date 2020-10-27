Schwab Independent Advisor Outlook Study Indicates Advisors Remain Optimistic Despite Challenges of COVID-19 Environment

More than 1,300 independent advisors responded to the study, fielded in August, and the overwhelming majority (91%) expect continued growth for their industry. Among the top growth drivers: preference for the independent model versus other models (64%) and robust platforms and technology that make it easier to go independent (20%).

According to the latest findings from Schwab’s Independent Advisor Outlook Study (IAOS), independent advisors are experiencing challenges in their businesses stemming from COVID-19 but remain confident in the industry’s continued long-term growth. The study was released today as independent advisors gathered virtually for Schwab IMPACT, which celebrates its 30 th anniversary this year.

“This year has challenged us as an industry and accelerated the pace of change, but independent advisors have demonstrated that they were made for this moment,” said Bernie Clark, executive vice president and head of Advisor Services. “At firms of all sizes, I have seen flexibility and resilience over these months of disruption and it all comes down to independent advisors’ unwavering focus on guiding and serving clients towards their goals no matter what life is throwing at them.”

While long-term optimism remains high, advisors have unquestionably felt an immediate impact from COVID-19 on their firms. While most advisors (82%) still expect growth this year, almost half (42%) expect lower growth in net new assets this year compared to original projections. The average expected growth rate in new assets by the end of 2020 is now 11%. Most growth (93%) will come from organic sources (existing and new-to-firm clients) versus inorganic growth (e.g., M&A activity).

Top business challenges due to COVID-19 include planning in an uncertain environment (36%), clients’ ability to use technology to connect virtually (35%), and achieving client investment return goals (32%). Moreover, both advisors (78%) and their clients (86%) are concerned about a continued recession through 2021.

Opportunity and long-term changes

Advisors see inherent opportunities due to COVID-19. More than half of advisors (57%) believe it has provided a greater opportunity to demonstrate client service and relationship focus. More than a third of advisors also cite opportunities to leverage technology to seamlessly work remotely, the ability to differentiate from competition, and the opportunity to develop better client relationships.