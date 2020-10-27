 

Schwab Independent Advisor Outlook Study Indicates Advisors Remain Optimistic Despite Challenges of COVID-19 Environment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 16:35  |  80   |   |   

According to the latest findings from Schwab’s Independent Advisor Outlook Study (IAOS), independent advisors are experiencing challenges in their businesses stemming from COVID-19 but remain confident in the industry’s continued long-term growth. The study was released today as independent advisors gathered virtually for Schwab IMPACT, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

More than 1,300 independent advisors responded to the study, fielded in August, and the overwhelming majority (91%) expect continued growth for their industry. Among the top growth drivers: preference for the independent model versus other models (64%) and robust platforms and technology that make it easier to go independent (20%).

“This year has challenged us as an industry and accelerated the pace of change, but independent advisors have demonstrated that they were made for this moment,” said Bernie Clark, executive vice president and head of Advisor Services. “At firms of all sizes, I have seen flexibility and resilience over these months of disruption and it all comes down to independent advisors’ unwavering focus on guiding and serving clients towards their goals no matter what life is throwing at them.”

While long-term optimism remains high, advisors have unquestionably felt an immediate impact from COVID-19 on their firms. While most advisors (82%) still expect growth this year, almost half (42%) expect lower growth in net new assets this year compared to original projections. The average expected growth rate in new assets by the end of 2020 is now 11%. Most growth (93%) will come from organic sources (existing and new-to-firm clients) versus inorganic growth (e.g., M&A activity).

Top business challenges due to COVID-19 include planning in an uncertain environment (36%), clients’ ability to use technology to connect virtually (35%), and achieving client investment return goals (32%). Moreover, both advisors (78%) and their clients (86%) are concerned about a continued recession through 2021.

Opportunity and long-term changes

Advisors see inherent opportunities due to COVID-19. More than half of advisors (57%) believe it has provided a greater opportunity to demonstrate client service and relationship focus. More than a third of advisors also cite opportunities to leverage technology to seamlessly work remotely, the ability to differentiate from competition, and the opportunity to develop better client relationships.

Seite 1 von 3
Charles Schwab Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
22.10.20
Schwab Adds Low-Cost Market-Cap-Weighted and Blended ETF Model Portfolios to Riskalyze Platform, Enabling Advisors to Create and Compare Investment Portfolios Based on Client Risk Tolerance
20.10.20
Schwab Survey: Employees With Company Stock Plans Welcome More Financial Advice as COVID-19 Drives Participants to Exercise or Sell Shares
15.10.20
Schwab Reports Third Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.48 GAAP, $.51 Adjusted(1)
14.10.20
Most Boomer Investors Are Confident About Their Retirement Despite Pandemic and Market Uncertainties
13.10.20
Charles Schwab Recognized as Most Trusted Online Broker by Investor’s Business Daily
13.10.20
Schwab Advisor Services to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Schwab IMPACT
06.10.20
Schwab Completes Acquisition of TD Ameritrade
01.10.20
Schwab Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to Its Acquisition of TD Ameritrade