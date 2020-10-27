 

Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Williams’ (NYSE: WMB) board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 annualized, on the company’s common stock, payable on Dec. 28, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on Dec. 11, 2020.

The dividend is consistent with the third-quarter 2020 dividend and is a 5.3% increase from Williams fourth-quarter 2019 dividend of $0.38 per share, paid in December 2019.

Some portion of this distribution may be considered a return of capital for tax purposes. Additional information regarding return of capital distributions is available at Williams’ investor relations website.

Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results to be Announced Nov. 2; Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Nov. 3.

Williams plans to announce its third-quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. The company’s third-quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). A limited number of phone lines will be available at (833) 350-1330. International callers should dial (778) 560-2598. The conference ID is 5398490.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Williams’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Williams

Williams (NYSE: WMB) is committed to being the leader in providing infrastructure that safely delivers natural gas products to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. www.williams.com

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

