Results of additional issuance - RIKB 25 0612 - RIKS 33 0321
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 23. October, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 25 0612
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000019321
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|315,000,000
|
0
|Settlement date
|10/28/2020
|10/28/2020
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|99,152,963,000
|41,068,319,842
