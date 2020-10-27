Norsk Hydro Primary insider purchases shares
Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Rune Bjerke has on October 27, 2020 purchased 15 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.36 per share.
New holding for Rune Bjerke is 15 000 shares.
Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
