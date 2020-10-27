 

Norsk Hydro Primary insider purchases shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 16:30  |  66   |   |   

Member of the Board of Directors in Norsk Hydro ASA, Rune Bjerke has on October 27, 2020 purchased 15 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.36 per share.

New holding for Rune Bjerke is 15 000 shares.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Norsk Hydro Unternehmensanleihe 1,125 % bis 04/25 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Seite 1 von 2

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Norsk Hydro: UPDATED PARTICIPANT CODE - Hydro’s third quarter results 2020
23.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Third quarter 2020 - Strong cash generation, improving markets
21.10.20
Norsk Hydro: REMINDER - Hydro’s third quarter results 2020
21.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Investor presentation
21.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
16.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro’s third quarter results 2020
09.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Hydro resumes bauxite pipeline operation in Brazil
09.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Paul Warton EVP Extruded Solutions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.08.20
65
Norsk Hydro