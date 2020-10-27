Calix Announces New Capabilities to Help CSPs Defeat the Consumer Giants in the Battle for Subscribers
Today at ConneXions 2020, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced numerous major enhancements to its market-leading Revenue EDGE solution for communications service providers (CSPs). The additions, enhancements, and upgrades span the Revenue EDGE solution—EDGE Systems, EDGE Services, and EDGE Suites. These include the world’s first and only all-in-one Wi-Fi 6 system—the GigaSpire BLAST u6x, a complete UX and UE redesign of the CommandIQ app, and a new addition to Revenue EDGE Suites, Servify.
Currently, CSPs are facing unprecedented challenges from consumer Wi-Fi giants, like Amazon and Google, that want to own the subscribers’ home experience. With these enhancements to the Revenue EDGE, CSPs can deliver cutting-edge services and the ultimate subscriber experience faster than consumer brands while ensuring operational efficiency and flexibility.
“We’re thrilled with the way Calix continually evolves and expands its offerings to help us build a better broadband business and stay vigilant in the face of competitive threats,” said David Girvan, chief operating officer of United Fiber. “This is why we look forward to ConneXions every year. It’s the best event to inform a winning strategy for communications service providers.”
Enhancements to the Revenue EDGE include the following.
EDGE Systems: Calix announced a major expansion of its GigaSpire BLAST portfolio of CSP-only Wi-Fi 6 systems, with the introduction of the BLAST u6x. The BLAST u6x introduces a revolutionary new operating model,
enabling a technician to pick from multiple swappable SFP modules based on the access network that serves each individual home. Options will include 1GB Ethernet, 2.5 or 10GB Ethernet or GPON, or XGS PON SFP
modules. Service providers can leverage the BLAST u6x to immediately deliver the Ultimate Wi-Fi experience with incredible operational efficiency, while laying the groundwork to make future
upgrades effortless as additional SFP options are added. The BLAST u6x, like all BLAST systems, is built on the EXOS platform to eliminate solution integration time so CSPs can deliver innovative new subscriber experiences in days rather than weeks, months, or years—all
while having the system appear as a single unit to simplify operations. The BLAST u6x comes in two design options: a classic, industrial gray tower or a next-generation white tower (to complement
the consumer design of the BLAST u4).
