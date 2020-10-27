 

Get Apple TV+ on Us with Select TVision LIVE Packages from T-Mobile

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 17:00  |  39   |   |   

But wait … there’s more. In addition to unveiling the company’s latest Un-carrier move, three distinct streaming services — TVision LIVE, VIBE and CHANNELS — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has even more good news today for TV fans! Customers who sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone packages by December 31 will get Apple TV+ on us for a year, PLUS the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate.

TVision is TV done right — it’s everything you love about cable and streaming services, minus the stuff you don’t. Yes to streaming right-sized lineups at prices you’ll love … and no to clunky boxes, annual contracts, bloated lineups and high costs.

And with this deal from Apple TV+, there’s even more of what you love about TV included, on us — Apple TV+ is home to Apple Originals, including hit series “The Morning Show” and “Ted Lasso” and feature films like “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” and “On the Rocks.”

Subscribers also have the option to add Apple TV 4K for just $99 — an $80 savings after rebate. Apple TV 4K is the most powerful entertainment device for enjoying TV shows, movies, music, photos, games and apps on the biggest screen in the home, and delivers the highest quality cinematic experience of stunning 4K HDR visuals and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos.

These deals start November 1 and end December 31. For Apple TV+ on Us, just sign up for TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone and head here. Subscribers to TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone can get Apple TV 4K for just $99 at a T-Mobile store or head here for more info.

Apple TV+ 1 year on us: With TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone. Register at promotions.t-mobile.com/appletv by 12/31/20 and redeem code in the Apple TV app or iTunes on or before 1/31/21One offer per account. Restrictions and other terms apply. Apple TV 4K 32GB Rebate: With TVision Live TV+ or Live Zone. $80 rebate via virtual prepaid Mastercard Card, Max 1 offer/account. Video at up to 4K; depends on Internet connection and streaming source. See Terms and Conditions (including arbitration provision) at TVision.com for additional information.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Tortoise Closed-End Funds Announce the Board’s Approval of Amended and Restated Bylaws
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...