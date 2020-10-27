 

Pulse Electronics Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Pulse Electronics, a leading components manufacturer for the automotive and telecommunications industries, has switched to Rimini Street support for its SAP ECC 6.0 and Business Objects software. With the savings achieved by switching support providers, Pulse was able to divert its liberated funding to invest in business intelligence (BI) capabilities including artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enable growth and competitive advantage during a year when new spending may not have otherwise been possible. The company was also able to defer an expensive forced migration to S/4HANA, required to remain in full support with the vendor, and instead has taken complete control of its IT roadmap to support the businesses’ objectives versus the vendor’s dictated roadmap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005044/en/

Pulse Electronics Switches to Rimini Street Support for its SAP Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Budget Balancing Act – Reduce IT Operations Expense and Increase Funding for Innovation

Pulse Electronics based in San Diego, is part of Taiwanese parent company Yageo. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of components for various industries, with more than 70 percent of its products designed in collaboration with customers. Pulse uses its SAP system for several critical functions including finance, operations, supply chain and warehouse management. As its business operations are required to run 24/7, any interruption to its operations would mean a major loss of revenue. In order to sustain its leadership in a highly competitive market, the company must adapt quickly to changing market dynamics. For Pulse’s global IT director, Alan Wong, adapting quickly means having the time and resources available to pursue innovations that drive business growth and make it possible to navigate this fast-paced market.

