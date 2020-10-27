Shaw Offers $25 Unlimited Data Plan on Shaw Mobile to Fibre+ Gig Internet Subscribers

Starting today in B.C. and Alberta, new and existing Shaw Fibre+ Gig internet customers are eligible to get an exclusive rate of $25 per month on Shaw Mobile’s Unlimited Data plan with 25 GB of Fast LTE data and unlimited nationwide calling and global texting. With other carriers, comparable mobile plans with similar data, talk and text features are typically advertised at $75.

“As more people upgrade their internet to use video conferencing and data-heavy applications that allow them to learn, work, and connect with friends and family from home, we recognize that they are also looking for more value wherever they can,” said Paul McAleese, President, Shaw Communications. “We kept these families in mind and turned up the wireless savings for customers who also choose our fastest internet package.”

Shaw customers get significant savings on their monthly wireless bills by bundling their Shaw Mobile service with their Shaw Internet plan. Shaw Internet subscribers who are not on a Fibre+ Gig internet plan can continue to access unlimited nationwide calling and global text for $0 and choose from an Unlimited Data plan for $45 per month or Shaw’s By The Gig option for $10 per GB of mobile data.

Shaw Mobile combines the company’s Fast LTE cellular network with Shaw's best home WiFi service and the nation’s largest public WiFi hotspot network. Shaw offers the only wireless service that automatically connects to hundreds of thousands of secure WiFi hotspots and Fast LTE everywhere else. More information about Shaw Mobile can be found at shaw.ca/mobile .

SHAW OFFERS GIG SPEED IN MORE PLACES ACROSS WESTERN CANADA

In addition to making Shaw Mobile even more affordable for Fibre+ Gig customers, Shaw launched a new advertising campaign promoting its position as Western Canada’s leader in gigabit internet speeds.

Shaw makes its fastest internet speeds available to more than 99 per cent of its residential and business customers across Western Canada, including all its residential customers in Alberta. With Shaw, customers living in smaller communities such as Pemberton, B.C. or Hinton, Alberta, receive the same gigabit download speeds and improved upload speeds that customers get in major urban centres such as Vancouver or Edmonton.

Shaw’s ultrafast gigabit download speeds are available to more than one million more homes than TELUS across B.C. and Alberta.

“With Shaw’s gigabit speeds available today to more homes than any other provider in Western Canada, more families can enjoy the speed and capacity they need,” Mr. McAleese said.

Shaw can broadly deliver the speeds and capacity to meet the needs of today’s data-centric customers because of critical and foundational investments in its network. Over the past seven years, Shaw has invested nearly $30 billion to build, upgrade, and expand its Fast LTE and Fibre+ networks and services to provide a seamless connectivity experience to customers in the communities it serves.

More information, including a complete list of pricing and packaging for Shaw Fibre+ Internet plans and Shaw Mobile plans, can be found at shaw.ca/internet and shaw.ca/mobile .

