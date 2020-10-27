 

CarMax is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 17:06  |  68   |   |   

One of FORTUNE Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For is Hiring Nationwide for Long-Term Careers

Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, announced plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions companywide by the end of the year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is hiring for long-term careers. Candidates can apply now for open positions at the CarMax careers website

CarMax has more than 25,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, corporate locations, and 220 stores nationwide. 

Positions in highest demand include the following:

  • More than 1,300 Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates: Help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to customers to support the company’s continued growth. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale. Automotive technicians find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification, and free or discounted tools. Sign-on bonus of up to $2,500 available for some positions. Open positions are available at CarMax stores nationwide. 
  • More than 900 Store Sales and Business Office Associates: Store associates are the face of the company and serve customers in-person throughout their car buying journey. Sales consultants work directly with customers to answer questions and help them find the best vehicle option to fit their needs. Business Office associates guide customers through the administrative process associated with vehicle sales and support the functions of all store departments. Open positions are available among CarMax’s 220 store locations nationwide. 
  • More than 600 Customer Experience Consultants: Support customers over the phone or online with shopping and financing until the customer is ready to pick up their vehicle at an area store or receive the vehicle through home delivery. o Average pay of $22.50 an hour with the opportunity to earn $30+ an hour. Sign-on bonuses of $500 - $5,000 depending on location. Open positions are available at CarMax Customer Experience Centers in Atlanta, Ga., Kansas City, Kan., Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., and Phoenix, Ariz. 
  • More than 100 Digital Technology, Product and Data Science: Leverage technology and agile methodologies to deliver exceptional customer and associate experiences that push the automotive retail industry forward. Whether you’re analyzing big data and driving insights; delivering automated, scalable solutions; designing innovative, new products; or articulating the CarMax brand; your work will ensure CarMax stays at the forefront of our field. Most associates at CarMax’s corporate locations are working from home at least through the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, CarMax anticipates that many corporate positions will offer a hybrid work environment with flexibility to work a combination of onsite and remotely during the work week, as well as an option to work 100% remotely in some roles. Open positions are available at CarMax’s Home Office and Digital Innovation Center in Richmond, VA. 

"We're looking for high integrity, customer-focused associates to join our team and help us continue to transform the way people buy and sell cars,” said Diane Cafritz, chief human resources officer and senior vice president at CarMax, "Investing in our associates is a top priority for the company and you will be given award-winning training and development opportunities to continue to learn, grow your skills, and build a great career at CarMax."

Seite 1 von 3
CarMax Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
5 Top-Aktien für Oktober