CarMax is Hiring for More Than 3,500 Positions by End of 2020

One of FORTUNE Magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For is Hiring Nationwide for Long-Term Careers

Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, announced plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions companywide by the end of the year. At a time when many retailers are hiring for temporary seasonal positions, CarMax is hiring for long-term careers. Candidates can apply now for open positions at the CarMax careers website.

CarMax has more than 25,000 associates nationwide and is hiring for a variety of positions among its customer experience centers, corporate locations, and 220 stores nationwide.