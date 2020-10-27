Appili Therapeutics to Present at TSX Life Sciences Investor Day

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the “Company” or “Appili”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on anti-infective drug development, announced today that Appili’s CEO Dr. Armand Balboni will be presenting at the first-ever Life Science Investor Day Virtual Conference hosted by TSX. The event will be held online on October 29, 2020.

Presenter: Appili’s CEO Dr. Armand Balboni

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

Panel Topic: In the Global Fight Against Infection

Those interested in the presentation can click this hyperlink to register and access the webcast.

Dr. Balboni will be covering briefly in his presentation details about the drug development initiatives that Appili Therapeutics Inc is working on, including the clinical program to evaluate favipiravir for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

About the Conference

The Toronto Stock Exchange is hosting its first-ever Virtual TSX Life Sciences Investor Day conference. The conference consists of six companies that are at various stages of development, from early stage to near commercialization. The participants represent the next wave of innovation in the life science sector and will be showcasing the innovation and growth opportunities in Canada's Life Sciences sector.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded to advance the global fight against infectious disease by matching clearly defined patient needs with drug development programs that provide solutions to existing challenges patients, doctors, and society face in this critical disease space. Appili has built a pipeline of assets designed to address a broad range of significant unmet medical needs in the infectious disease landscape. This diverse pipeline aims to address some of the most urgent threats in global public health, including ATI-2307, a novel, broad spectrum, clinical-stage antifungal candidate in development for severe and difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections; ATI-1701, a vaccine candidate for tularemia, a very serious biological weapons threat; ATI-1503, a drug discovery program aimed at generating a novel class of antibiotics with broad-spectrum activity against Gram-negative superbugs; and ATI-1501, which employs Appili’s proprietary, taste-masked, oral-suspension technology with metronidazole for the growing number of patients with difficulty swallowing. In addition, the Company is also testing FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Inc.’s drug favipiravir for the prevention of COVID-19 as a potential prophylaxis treatment. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Appili is pursuing worldwide opportunities in collaboration with scientific and industry commercial partners, governments and government agencies. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

