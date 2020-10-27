 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.10.2020 / 17:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Regine
Last name(s): Siebert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Marggraff
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UniDevice AG

b) LEI
391200BR5PDBQHT8X262 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.02 EUR 90900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.0200 EUR 90900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.unidevice.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63289  27.10.2020 

