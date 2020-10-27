 

VALBIOTIS Presents the First Market Data on Untreated LDL-hypercholesterolemia For TOTUM-070, And Announces the Initiation of The Phase II Clinical Study HEART

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME), a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, presents the target market for its active substance TOTUM-070, for untreated mild to moderate LDL-hypercholesterolemia. The Phase II clinical study has been initiated and will begin as soon as authorizations are received from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) and the French Committee for the Protection of Persons (CPP).

TOTUM-070 is an innovative active substance derived from food plant extracts, without phytosterols nor red yeast rice, developed to act on lipid metabolism in individuals with hypercholesterolemia.

Once development is complete, this new Health Nutrition product will be positioned mainly for people with LDL-hypercholesterolemia, at levels up to 190 mg/dL, with a moderate overall cardiovascular risk. TOTUM-070 could be advised to this large population for whom no first-line treatment is currently recommended. It aims at lowering LDL-cholesterol levels and thereby reducing overall cardiovascular risk.

Dr. Josep INFESTA, MD, Head of Business Development at VALBIOTIS2, explains: "Excess LDL-cholesterol is a widespread cardiovascular risk factor, found in nearly 40% of the world's adult population, based on WHO data. In line with our prevention strategy, our active substance TOTUM-070 is a new solution for at-risk individuals, yet untreated according to the current guidelines. Market data supports our analysis: nearly 1.2 billion euros are spent on non-drug products for LDL-cholesterol in the USA and the 5 major European countries. TOTUM-070 is expected to show strong efficacy at the end of its clinical development, which would give it a clear advantage in the untreated hypercholesterolemia market."

The Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study will include 120 people with untreated moderate hypercholesterolemia between 130 and 190 mg/dL. Participants will be divided into two equivalent arms of 60 people, receiving TOTUM-070 or placebo for six months. The primary endpoint of the study will be the reduction of blood LDL-cholesterol levels, with several secondary endpoints of interest. The study has just been initiated, the protocol having been submitted to the ANSM and CPP. The first subject's first visit is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, and results are expected by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

