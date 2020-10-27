HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Dec. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business Nov. 10, 2020.

The declared cash dividend will be the 31st consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.3 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.