 

HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 17:40  |  46   |   |   

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a leading global marketer of everyday basic apparel under world-class brands, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid Dec. 1, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business Nov. 10, 2020.

The declared cash dividend will be the 31st consecutive quarterly return of cash to stockholders. The company has returned more than $1.3 billion in quarterly cash dividends to stockholders since initiating its program in April 2013.

HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic apparel under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, DIM, Maidenform, Bali, Playtex, Lovable, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives, including environmental, social compliance and community improvement achievements, may be found on the Hanes corporate website at www.Hanes.com/corporate.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
College Students Reflect on Their Sustainability Journey in Final Episode of HanesBrands’ “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary
15.10.20
HanesBrands Sets Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
13.10.20
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary
10.10.20
3 billige Aktien, die dich reich machen könnten – selbst im Jahr 2020
08.10.20
HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product
06.10.20
College Students Explore the Communities Behind Responsible Apparel Manufacturing in Episode 5 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary
29.09.20
College Students Visit HanesBrands’ El Salvador Apparel Plants in Episode 4 of “Crop to Campus” Documentary