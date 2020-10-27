HENSOLDT AG: Partial exercise of the Greenshoe Option - Post-Stabilisation Notice pursuant to Articles 6(3) and 8(f) of Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016

The Securities: Issuer: Hensoldt AG Guarantor (if applicable): Not applicable Description: Common Shares

ISIN DE000HAG0005 Stabilization manager: Merrill Lynch International Start of stabilization measures: 25 September 2020 End of the stabilization measures: 23 October 2020 Number of ordinary shares purchased as part of the stabilization: 4,773,322 Marketplace of the stabilization: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA

27 October 2020Not for direct or indirect distribution in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful.Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 24 September 2020, Merrill Lynch International (contact: Anna Repetto; telephone: +44 20 7996 7244) hereby announces that the stabilization manager named below has partially exercised the Greenshoe Option granted in respect of 226,678 Ordinary Shares and the stabilization period ended on 23 October 2020. During the stabilization period, the stabilization manager named below has performed stabilization measures on the following days: