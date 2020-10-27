X-FAB Third Quarter 2020 Results

- Bookings were USD 111.6 million, down 8% YoY and up 12% QoQ, recording a substantial increase in September

- Revenue was USD 96.1 million, within the guidance of USD 91-97 million, down 26% year-on-year (YoY) and down 19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

- EBITDA margin of 4.9% above the 0-4% guidance

- EBITDA was USD 4.7 million, down USD 7.9 million YoY and down USD 11.1 million QoQ

- EBIT was USD -13.9 million, down USD 7.8 million YoY and down USD 11.2 million QoQ

- Net loss was USD -12.9 million, down USD 4.7 million YoY and down USD 7.0 million QoQ

Outlook:

- Q4 2020 revenue is expected to rebound markedly in the range of USD 120-127 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 10-14%.

- The guidance for Q4 2020 is based on an average exchange rate of 1.18 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:



in millions of USD Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 y-o-y

growth Automotive 59.7 64.1 62.5 60.5 56.7 68.3 61.6 40.8 -33% Industrial 24.3 24.1 23.3 24.4 20.1 22.1 23.9 23.9 -2% Medical 7.3 6.8 6.3 8.8 6.3 6.5 7.3 7.7 -12% Subtotal core business 91.3 95.0 92.1 93.7 83.2 96.9 92.7 72.3 -23% 66.4% 72.5% 70.0% 71.8% 73.3% 76.4% 78.1% 75.2% CCC1 45.9 35.8 39.1 36.7 30.1 29.7 25.9 23.7 -36% Others 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.1 Total revenues 137.4 131.0 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 -26%

1 Consumer, Communications & Computer



in millions of USD Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q3 y-o-y

growth CMOS 122.0 118.2 114.4 114.4 98.1 112.8 103.4 81.1 -29% MEMS 10.4 8.1 10.7 9.5 9.9 9.6 10.4 9.8 3% Silicon carbide 5.0 4.7 6.4 6.5 5.5 4.5 5.0 5.2 -20% Total revenues 137.4 131.0 131.6 130.5 113.4 126.9 118.8 96.1 -26%

Business development

As anticipated, the third quarter was marked by weaker sales. Quarterly revenues came in at USD 96.1 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 91-97 million. Revenues were down 26% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter. Despite this fall in revenue and as a result of the company’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives, X-FAB has reached an EBITDA margin of 4.9% exceeding its 0-4% guidance. Bookings have strongly picked up since the start of September. This is a positive sign for business development going forward, underpinned by a solid return to growth in the fourth quarter with revenue guidance in the range of USD 120-127 million.

Quarterly revenues in X-FAB’s core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, amounted to USD 72.3 million, down 23% year-on-year and down 22% quarter-on-quarter.

In the third quarter, the Automotive as well as the Consumer, Communications & Computer (CCC) businesses were the main contributors to the strong decline, which was in line with expectations and primarily caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Automotive revenues for the third quarter decreased 33% compared to the same quarter last year and were down 34% quarter-on-quarter due to a drop in automotive bookings in the previous quarter, which was related to client’s inventory corrections. Production revenues (which excludes prototyping) decreased year-on-year (-33%) as well as quarter-on-quarter (-36%). Automotive prototyping revenues declined 27% year-on-year due to an exceptionally strong quarter last year but were up 13% quarter-on-quarter.

Industrial revenues for the third quarter were down 2% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter, both for production and prototyping. Production revenues decreased 7% year-on-year, while prototyping revenues increased 12%.

X-FAB’s medical revenues of the third quarter declined 12% year-on-year and increased 6% quarter-on-quarter. The decline is mainly caused by a 27% year-on-year drop in production revenues due to an exceptionally high quarter last year. Quarter-on-quarter, medical production revenues increased by 6%. Medical prototyping revenues have been growing steadily over the past quarters and, in the third quarter, recorded a 15% growth year-on-year and 5% increase compared to the previous quarter.

In the third quarter, X-FAB’s CCC business decreased 36% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Prototyping revenues decreased 39% compared to the same quarter last year and slightly increased quarter-on-quarter. CCC production revenues were down 35% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-on-quarter. The decline was not only driven by the ongoing gradual decrease of the legacy business at X-FAB France but also, to some extent, by the impact of the general economic slowdown related to COVID-19.

In the third quarter, the share of the French site’s revenues based on X-FAB technologies amounted to 17%.

Prototyping revenues of the third quarter totaled at USD 16.0 million, down 7% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter.

While bookings remained relatively weak over the first two months of the third quarter, there was a strong pick up towards the end of the reporting period with half of the quarterly order entries booked in September, mainly coming from automotive customers. Overall, bookings were at USD 111.6 million, up 12% quarter-on-quarter and down 8% year-on-year.

Operations update

The various safety measures implemented at all locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic helped to ensure the health and well-being of X-FAB’s employees in the third quarter and will be pursued going forward contributing to the continuity of production.

In response to the low utilization levels and as part of X-FAB’s cost-saving initiatives, X-FAB’s manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut down in July. While this was initially planned to take place later in the third quarter, X-FAB brought those fab shutdowns forward, following a cyber attack at the beginning of July. After all the systems were successfully restored and production was resumed, all sites were in position to execute all orders received and catch up on any delays. At the same time, X-FAB has also taken measures to upgrade its cyber security across the Group.

The silicon carbide (SiC) business recorded quarterly revenues of USD 5.2 million, which is a 20% decline year-on-year, essentially due to the impact from the COVID-19 slowdown on the global economy but also in light of a strong comparative quarter. This is mainly reflected in the fall of SiC production revenues down 56% compared to the same quarter last year, whereas the SiC prototyping revenues recorded a growth of 42% year-on-year. The pipeline of new projects remains strong with existing customers constantly expanding their portfolio of offerings. In addition, X-FAB won a new customer for its SiC business bringing the total up to 22. The process of qualifying X-FAB’s in-house SiC epitaxy line with various customers keeps progressing well with additional customers having initiated this process during the quarter.

Quarterly capital expenditures amounted to USD 6.8 million, down 64% year-on-year.

Financial update

Despite the decline in quarterly revenues, the EBITDA of the third quarter amounted to USD 4.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 4.9%, exceeding the guided 0-4%. This is mainly attributable to X-FAB’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives with a variety of cost reduction measures related to staff, travel, electricity and raw materials. The use of short-time work schemes in France and Germany has been a major contributor to savings during the quarter.

The inventory of unfinished and finished goods decreased by USD 0.5 million, which had a negative impact on profitability for the third quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were at USD 179.7 million, down 7% versus the end of the previous quarter, which is primarily due to the drop in revenues.

X-FAB is well on track to achieve a natural currency hedging of its business thanks to the continued efforts to increase the share of Euro-denominated sales. In the third quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales reached 35%. X-FAB aims to further increase the Euro share of sales to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on its profitability.

The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.17 leading to an EBITDA margin of 4.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.11, as experienced in the third quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 5.8%.

Management comments & outlook

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: “While in line with expectations, the third quarter was exceptionally weak in terms of revenues; however, I am confident that we have clearly passed the lowest point. The continued efforts to improve the cost structure across the group resulted in a better than planned EBITDA and is at a satisfactory level going forward. While uncertainties remain high, in particular due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, we do see strong positive signs. Bookings have been recovering significantly since September, mainly attributable to the automotive business indicating that customers in this segment are returning to normal order patterns. While remaining cautious going forward, it remains our top priority to ensure that we meet the supply of our customers and the increased demand of the market. Besides the general recovery of our main market automotive, I am very excited about the opportunities in the medical segment driven by the point-of-care diagnostics as well as lab-on-a-chip applications, and also the silicon carbide business to support the ongoing electrification in cars and other equipment.”

The fourth quarter 2020 results will be communicated on February 11, 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss



in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2020 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Revenue 96,085 130,462 118,756 341,735 393,027 Revenues in USD in % 65 73 67 68 75 Revenues in EUR in % 35 27 32 32 25 Cost of sales -97,233 -118,960 -107,942 -317,594 -361,425 Gross Profit -1,148 11,503 10,814 24,141 31,602 Gross Profit margin in % -2.0 8.8 9.1 6.8 8.0 Research and development expenses -5,462 -8,055 -5,891 -17,253 -21,683 Selling expenses -1,798 -2,013 -2,118 -5,928 -6,016 General and administrative expenses -6,897 -7,248 -6,992 -21,544 -22,811 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 765 -110 183 988 -297 Other income and other expenses 583 -199 1,210 1,359 -2,775 Operating profit -13,957 -6,122 -2,794 -18,238 -21,980 Finance income 4,262 3,145 3,410 11,171 10,106 Finance costs -3,240 -3,851 -5,260 -16,935 -11,437 Net financial result 1,022 -706 -1,850 -5,764 -1,331 Profit before tax -12,935 -6,828 -4,644 -24,002 -23,311 Income tax 5 -1,361 -1,243 -1,540 -3,323 Profit for the period -12,930 -8,189 -5,887 -25,541 -26,634 Operating profit (EBIT) -13,957 -6,122 -2,794 -18,238 -21,980 Depreciation 18,700 18,807 18,657 56,188 52,956 EBITDA 4,743 12,685 15,863 37,950 30,976 EBITDA margin in % 4.9 9.7 13.4 11.1 7.9 Earnings per share at the end of period -0,10 -0,06 -0,05 -0,20 -0,20 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.16732 1.11236 1.10006 1.12418 1.12398

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position



in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2019 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 337,130 369,115 368,754 Investment properties 8,701 9,231 9,128 Intangible assets 4,747 8,355 8,363 Non-current investments 0 741 736 Other non-current assets 4,712 29,327 27,568 Deferred tax assets 33,103 34,397 33,922 Total non-current assets 388,393 451,166 448,471 Current assets Inventories 160,088 153,026 154,649 Trade and other receivables 51,274 63,670 55,636 Other assets 35,285 23,475 34,429 Cash and cash equivalents 179,662 189,250 173,211 Total current assets 426,309 429,421 417,925 TOTAL ASSETS 814,702 880,587 866,397 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings -159,743 -112,183 -133,835 Cumulative translation adjustment -715 -496 -445 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 620,225 668,005 646,403 Non-controlling interests 356 377 377 Total equity 620,581 668,382 646,781 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 76,860 93,381 92,389 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 7,409 7,435 7,407 Total non-current liabilities 84,269 100,816 99,795 Current liabilities Trade payables 20,376 25,929 38,327 Current loans and borrowings 29,381 30,651 26,658 Other current liabilities and provisions 60,094 54,809 54,835 Total current liabilities 109,852 111,389 119,821 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 814,702 880,587 866,397

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow



in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2020 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Income before taxes -13,685 -6,828 -4,644 -24,752 -23,311 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 9,974 19,154 18,427 54,623 52,794 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 18,700 18,807 18,657 56,188 52,956 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -852 -712 -851 -2,603 -2,199 Interest income and expenses (net) 348 382 1,114 1,980 1,224 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -270 0 -34 -584 6 Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net) 0 -35 0 -420 -360 Other non-cash transactions (net) -7,953 713 -458 63 1,167 Changes in working capital: 1,897 3,510 16,687 12,929 -21,399 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -2,663 -763 15,547 3,954 7,978 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables & prepaid expenses 4,800 -1,848 3,107 20,077 -12,940 Decrease/(increase) of inventories 5,928 4,933 -4,984 -4,692 -5,875 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -7,082 2,480 -4,950 -15,581 -8,383 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 914 -1,293 7,967 9,172 -2,178 Income taxes (paid)/received -113 -157 -92 -833 -667 Cash Flow from operating activities -1,926 15,679 30,379 41,969 7,417 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment & intangible assets -6,756 -18,600 -7,492 -23,849 -63,356 Payments for investments 0 0 0 0 -350 Proceeds from sale of financial assets 0 0 0 1,156 0 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 0 0 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties -34 -63 -42 -172 -223 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 40 44 51 154 177 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,208 0 40 1,526 40 Interest received 436 672 475 1,406 1,959 Cash Flow used in investing activities -5,105 -17,947 -6,967 -19,780 -61,753

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow – con’t

in thousands of USD Quarter ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Quarter ended

30 Jun 2020 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2020 unaudited Nine months ended

30 Sep 2019 unaudited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings -266 24,706 8,813 8,547 24,706 Repayment of loans and borrowings -7,781 -7,329 -6,547 -20,718 -21,913 Receipts from sale & leaseback arrangements 0 1,181 0 0 1,181 Payments of lease installments -1,390 -1,311 -1,453 -4,201 -4,086 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 0 6,300 0 696 6,300 Interest paid -185 -383 -260 -627 -1,194 Gross proceeds from capital increase 0 0 0 0 0 Direct cost related to capital increase 0 0 0 0 0 Payment of preference dividend 0 0 0 0 0 Distribution to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 -12 -11 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -9,622 23,162 553 -16,315 4,983 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash 4,679 -2,877 1,084 577 -4,165 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -16,654 20,895 23,965 5,874 -49,353 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 191,636 171,232 166,587 173,211 242,768 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 179,662 189,250 191,636 179,662 189,250

