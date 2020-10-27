 

X-FAB Third Quarter 2020 Results

X-FAB (Paris:XFAB)

Highlights Q3 2020:

- Revenue was USD 96.1 million, within the guidance of USD 91-97 million, down 26% year-on-year (YoY) and down 19% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ)

- Bookings were USD 111.6 million, down 8% YoY and up 12% QoQ, recording a substantial increase in September

- EBITDA margin of 4.9% above the 0-4% guidance

- EBITDA was USD 4.7 million, down USD 7.9 million YoY and down USD 11.1 million QoQ

- EBIT was USD -13.9 million, down USD 7.8 million YoY and down USD 11.2 million QoQ

- Net loss was USD -12.9 million, down USD 4.7 million YoY and down USD 7.0 million QoQ

Outlook:

- Q4 2020 revenue is expected to rebound markedly in the range of USD 120-127 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 10-14%.

- The guidance for Q4 2020 is based on an average exchange rate of 1.18 USD/Euro.

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q3 y-o-y
growth

Automotive

59.7

64.1

62.5

60.5

56.7

68.3

61.6

40.8

-33%

Industrial

24.3

24.1

23.3

24.4

20.1

22.1

23.9

23.9

-2%

Medical

7.3

6.8

6.3

8.8

6.3

6.5

7.3

7.7

-12%

Subtotal core business

91.3

95.0

92.1

93.7

83.2

96.9

92.7

72.3

-23%

66.4%

72.5%

70.0%

71.8%

73.3%

76.4%

78.1%

75.2%

 

CCC1

45.9

35.8

39.1

36.7

30.1

29.7

25.9

23.7

-36%

Others

0.3

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.1

 

Total revenues

137.4

131.0

131.6

130.5

113.4

126.9

118.8

96.1

-26%

1 Consumer, Communications & Computer

in millions of USD

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q3 y-o-y
growth

CMOS

122.0

118.2

114.4

114.4

98.1

112.8

103.4

81.1

-29%

MEMS

10.4

8.1

10.7

9.5

9.9

9.6

10.4

9.8

3%

Silicon carbide

5.0

4.7

6.4

6.5

5.5

4.5

5.0

5.2

-20%

Total revenues

137.4

131.0

131.6

130.5

113.4

126.9

118.8

96.1

-26%

Business development

As anticipated, the third quarter was marked by weaker sales. Quarterly revenues came in at USD 96.1 million, at the upper end of the guided USD 91-97 million. Revenues were down 26% year-on-year and 19% quarter-on-quarter. Despite this fall in revenue and as a result of the company’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives, X-FAB has reached an EBITDA margin of 4.9% exceeding its 0-4% guidance. Bookings have strongly picked up since the start of September. This is a positive sign for business development going forward, underpinned by a solid return to growth in the fourth quarter with revenue guidance in the range of USD 120-127 million.

Quarterly revenues in X-FAB’s core business, namely automotive, industrial and medical, amounted to USD 72.3 million, down 23% year-on-year and down 22% quarter-on-quarter.

In the third quarter, the Automotive as well as the Consumer, Communications & Computer (CCC) businesses were the main contributors to the strong decline, which was in line with expectations and primarily caused by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Automotive revenues for the third quarter decreased 33% compared to the same quarter last year and were down 34% quarter-on-quarter due to a drop in automotive bookings in the previous quarter, which was related to client’s inventory corrections. Production revenues (which excludes prototyping) decreased year-on-year (-33%) as well as quarter-on-quarter (-36%). Automotive prototyping revenues declined 27% year-on-year due to an exceptionally strong quarter last year but were up 13% quarter-on-quarter.

Industrial revenues for the third quarter were down 2% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter, both for production and prototyping. Production revenues decreased 7% year-on-year, while prototyping revenues increased 12%.

X-FAB’s medical revenues of the third quarter declined 12% year-on-year and increased 6% quarter-on-quarter. The decline is mainly caused by a 27% year-on-year drop in production revenues due to an exceptionally high quarter last year. Quarter-on-quarter, medical production revenues increased by 6%. Medical prototyping revenues have been growing steadily over the past quarters and, in the third quarter, recorded a 15% growth year-on-year and 5% increase compared to the previous quarter.

In the third quarter, X-FAB’s CCC business decreased 36% year-on-year and 8% quarter-on-quarter. Prototyping revenues decreased 39% compared to the same quarter last year and slightly increased quarter-on-quarter. CCC production revenues were down 35% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-on-quarter. The decline was not only driven by the ongoing gradual decrease of the legacy business at X-FAB France but also, to some extent, by the impact of the general economic slowdown related to COVID-19.

In the third quarter, the share of the French site’s revenues based on X-FAB technologies amounted to 17%.

Prototyping revenues of the third quarter totaled at USD 16.0 million, down 7% year-on-year and up 3% quarter-on-quarter.

While bookings remained relatively weak over the first two months of the third quarter, there was a strong pick up towards the end of the reporting period with half of the quarterly order entries booked in September, mainly coming from automotive customers. Overall, bookings were at USD 111.6 million, up 12% quarter-on-quarter and down 8% year-on-year.

Operations update

The various safety measures implemented at all locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic helped to ensure the health and well-being of X-FAB’s employees in the third quarter and will be pursued going forward contributing to the continuity of production.

In response to the low utilization levels and as part of X-FAB’s cost-saving initiatives, X-FAB’s manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut down in July. While this was initially planned to take place later in the third quarter, X-FAB brought those fab shutdowns forward, following a cyber attack at the beginning of July. After all the systems were successfully restored and production was resumed, all sites were in position to execute all orders received and catch up on any delays. At the same time, X-FAB has also taken measures to upgrade its cyber security across the Group.

The silicon carbide (SiC) business recorded quarterly revenues of USD 5.2 million, which is a 20% decline year-on-year, essentially due to the impact from the COVID-19 slowdown on the global economy but also in light of a strong comparative quarter. This is mainly reflected in the fall of SiC production revenues down 56% compared to the same quarter last year, whereas the SiC prototyping revenues recorded a growth of 42% year-on-year. The pipeline of new projects remains strong with existing customers constantly expanding their portfolio of offerings. In addition, X-FAB won a new customer for its SiC business bringing the total up to 22. The process of qualifying X-FAB’s in-house SiC epitaxy line with various customers keeps progressing well with additional customers having initiated this process during the quarter.

Quarterly capital expenditures amounted to USD 6.8 million, down 64% year-on-year.

Financial update

Despite the decline in quarterly revenues, the EBITDA of the third quarter amounted to USD 4.7 million with an EBITDA margin of 4.9%, exceeding the guided 0-4%. This is mainly attributable to X-FAB’s ongoing cost-saving initiatives with a variety of cost reduction measures related to staff, travel, electricity and raw materials. The use of short-time work schemes in France and Germany has been a major contributor to savings during the quarter.

The inventory of unfinished and finished goods decreased by USD 0.5 million, which had a negative impact on profitability for the third quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter were at USD 179.7 million, down 7% versus the end of the previous quarter, which is primarily due to the drop in revenues.

X-FAB is well on track to achieve a natural currency hedging of its business thanks to the continued efforts to increase the share of Euro-denominated sales. In the third quarter, the share of Euro-denominated sales reached 35%. X-FAB aims to further increase the Euro share of sales to limit the impact of exchange rate fluctuations on its profitability.

The actual US-Dollar/Euro exchange rate for the third quarter of 2020 was 1.17 leading to an EBITDA margin of 4.9%. At a constant exchange rate of 1.11, as experienced in the third quarter of last year, the EBITDA margin would have been 5.8%.

Management comments & outlook

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: “While in line with expectations, the third quarter was exceptionally weak in terms of revenues; however, I am confident that we have clearly passed the lowest point. The continued efforts to improve the cost structure across the group resulted in a better than planned EBITDA and is at a satisfactory level going forward. While uncertainties remain high, in particular due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy, we do see strong positive signs. Bookings have been recovering significantly since September, mainly attributable to the automotive business indicating that customers in this segment are returning to normal order patterns. While remaining cautious going forward, it remains our top priority to ensure that we meet the supply of our customers and the increased demand of the market. Besides the general recovery of our main market automotive, I am very excited about the opportunities in the medical segment driven by the point-of-care diagnostics as well as lab-on-a-chip applications, and also the silicon carbide business to support the ongoing electrification in cars and other equipment.”

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB’s third quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 6.30 p.m. CET. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8513379.

Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

The conference call will be available for replay from October 27, 2020, 11.30 p.m. CET until November 3, 2020, 11.30 p.m. CET. The replay number will be +44 (0) 3333009785, conference ID 8513379.

The fourth quarter 2020 results will be communicated on February 11, 2021.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB’s modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB’s analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management’s current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD

Quarter

ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Quarter

ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Quarter

ended
30 Jun 2020

unaudited

Nine months

ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Nine months

ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Revenue

96,085

130,462

118,756

341,735

393,027

Revenues in USD in %

65

73

67

68

75

Revenues in EUR in %

35

27

32

32

25

Cost of sales

-97,233

-118,960

-107,942

-317,594

-361,425

Gross Profit

-1,148

11,503

10,814

24,141

31,602

Gross Profit margin in %

-2.0

8.8

9.1

6.8

8.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

-5,462

-8,055

-5,891

-17,253

-21,683

Selling expenses

-1,798

-2,013

-2,118

-5,928

-6,016

General and administrative expenses

-6,897

-7,248

-6,992

-21,544

-22,811

Rental income and expenses from investment properties

765

-110

183

988

-297

Other income and other expenses

583

-199

1,210

1,359

-2,775

Operating profit

-13,957

-6,122

-2,794

-18,238

-21,980

Finance income

4,262

3,145

3,410

11,171

10,106

Finance costs

-3,240

-3,851

-5,260

-16,935

-11,437

Net financial result

1,022

-706

-1,850

-5,764

-1,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit before tax

-12,935

-6,828

-4,644

-24,002

-23,311

Income tax

5

-1,361

-1,243

-1,540

-3,323

Profit for the period

-12,930

-8,189

-5,887

-25,541

-26,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating profit (EBIT)

-13,957

-6,122

-2,794

-18,238

-21,980

Depreciation

18,700

18,807

18,657

56,188

52,956

EBITDA

4,743

12,685

15,863

37,950

30,976

EBITDA margin in %

4.9

9.7

13.4

11.1

7.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share at the end of period

-0,10

-0,06

-0,05

-0,20

-0,20

Weighted average number of shares

130,631,921

130,631,921

130,631,921

130,631,921

130,631,921

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUR/USD average exchange rate

1.16732

1.11236

1.10006

1.12418

1.12398

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD

Quarter ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Quarter ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Year ended

31 Dec 2019

audited

ASSETS

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment

337,130

369,115

368,754

Investment properties

8,701

9,231

9,128

Intangible assets

4,747

8,355

8,363

Non-current investments

0

741

736

Other non-current assets

4,712

29,327

27,568

Deferred tax assets

33,103

34,397

33,922

Total non-current assets

388,393

451,166

448,471

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Inventories

160,088

153,026

154,649

Trade and other receivables

51,274

63,670

55,636

Other assets

35,285

23,475

34,429

Cash and cash equivalents

179,662

189,250

173,211

Total current assets

426,309

429,421

417,925

 

 

 

 

TOTAL ASSETS

814,702

880,587

866,397

 

 

 

 

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

432,745

432,745

432,745

Share premium

348,709

348,709

348,709

Retained earnings

-159,743

-112,183

-133,835

Cumulative translation adjustment

-715

-496

-445

Treasury shares

-770

-770

-770

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

620,225

668,005

646,403

 

 

 

 

Non-controlling interests

356

377

377

 

 

 

 

Total equity

620,581

668,382

646,781

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Non-current loans and borrowings

76,860

93,381

92,389

Other non-current liabilities and provisions

7,409

7,435

7,407

Total non-current liabilities

84,269

100,816

99,795

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade payables

20,376

25,929

38,327

Current loans and borrowings

29,381

30,651

26,658

Other current liabilities and provisions

60,094

54,809

54,835

Total current liabilities

109,852

111,389

119,821

 

 

 

 

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

814,702

880,587

866,397

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD

Quarter

ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Quarter

ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Quarter

ended
30 Jun 2020

unaudited

Nine months

ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Nine months

ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Income before taxes

-13,685

-6,828

-4,644

-24,752

-23,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:

9,974

19,154

18,427

54,623

52,794

Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies

18,700

18,807

18,657

56,188

52,956

Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization

-852

-712

-851

-2,603

-2,199

Interest income and expenses (net)

348

382

1,114

1,980

1,224

Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net)

-270

0

-34

-584

6

Loss/(gain) on the change in fair value of derivatives (net) and financial assets (net)

0

-35

0

-420

-360

Other non-cash transactions (net)

-7,953

713

-458

63

1,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in working capital:

1,897

3,510

16,687

12,929

-21,399

Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables

-2,663

-763

15,547

3,954

7,978

Decrease/(increase) of other receivables & prepaid expenses

4,800

-1,848

3,107

20,077

-12,940

Decrease/(increase) of inventories

5,928

4,933

-4,984

-4,692

-5,875

(Decrease)/increase of trade payables

-7,082

2,480

-4,950

-15,581

-8,383

(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities

914

-1,293

7,967

9,172

-2,178

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes (paid)/received

-113

-157

-92

-833

-667

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from operating activities

-1,926

15,679

30,379

41,969

7,417

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payments for property, plant, equipment & intangible assets

-6,756

-18,600

-7,492

-23,849

-63,356

Payments for investments

0

0

0

0

-350

Proceeds from sale of financial assets

0

0

0

1,156

0

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

0

0

0

0

0

Payments for loan investments to related parties

-34

-63

-42

-172

-223

Proceeds from loan investments related parties

40

44

51

154

177

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

1,208

0

40

1,526

40

Interest received

436

672

475

1,406

1,959

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow used in investing activities

-5,105

-17,947

-6,967

-19,780

-61,753

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow – con’t

in thousands of USD

Quarter

ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Quarter

ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Quarter

ended
30 Jun 2020

unaudited

Nine months

ended
30 Sep 2020

unaudited

Nine months

ended
30 Sep 2019

unaudited

Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from loans and borrowings

-266

24,706

8,813

8,547

24,706

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-7,781

-7,329

-6,547

-20,718

-21,913

Receipts from sale & leaseback arrangements

0

1,181

0

0

1,181

Payments of lease installments

-1,390

-1,311

-1,453

-4,201

-4,086

Receipt of government grants and subsidies

0

6,300

0

696

6,300

Interest paid

-185

-383

-260

-627

-1,194

Gross proceeds from capital increase

0

0

0

0

0

Direct cost related to capital increase

0

0

0

0

0

Payment of preference dividend

0

0

0

0

0

Distribution to non-controlling interests

0

0

0

-12

-11

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities

-9,622

23,162

553

-16,315

4,983

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash

4,679

-2,877

1,084

577

-4,165

Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents

-16,654

20,895

23,965

5,874

-49,353

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

191,636

171,232

166,587

173,211

242,768

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of

the period

179,662

189,250

191,636

179,662

189,250

