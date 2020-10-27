BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights
BONDUELLE
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)
MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL
ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY
|
Date of latest
information
|
Total number of
shares forming the capital
|Number of voting rights
|
30.09.2020
|
32 538 340
|
Theoretical Total
51 115 316
|
Actual Total *
50 533 327
|*Actual Total =
|total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
|
– shares without voting rights
Attachment
