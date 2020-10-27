NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

Rocket Internet SE: Delisting of shares of Rocket Internet SE from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective end of October 30, 2020 27.10.2020

Berlin, October 27, 2020 - Today, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) informed Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet") (ISIN DE000A12UKK6/ WKN A12UKK) that its application for revocation of the Rocket Internet shares' admission to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) has been approved. According to the decision, the delisting will be effective as of the end of October 30, 2020. Rocket Internet shares can subsequently no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shareholders of Rocket Internet may accept the public delisting self-tender offer by Rocket Internet through expiration of the acceptance period on October 30, 2020.

Contact

T: +49 30 300 13 18 68

E: media@rocket-internet.com

About Rocket Internet

Rocket Internet incubates, builds and operationally develops internet-based business models. It provides operational support to its companies and helps them scale internationally. Besides, it strategically invests in complementary internet and technology companies globally to build out its network. Rocket Internet's companies are active in a large number of countries around the world. Until the end of October 30, 2020, Rocket Internet is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A12UKK6, RKET) and is included in the SDAX index. For further information please visit www.rocket-internet.com.