 

IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/19/2020 And 10/20/2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 18:00  |  44   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

19/10/2020

FR0010259150

9,596

78,0076

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

19/10/2020

FR0010259150

3,883

77,9953

CHIX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

19/10/2020

FR0010259150

1,061

78,0305

TRQX

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

19/10/2020

FR0010259150

1,167

77,9675

BATE

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

20/10/2020

FR0010259150

16,038

78,4253

XPAR

Total

31,745

78,2164

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:  http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Ipsen Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Chegg Reports Strong Q3 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Guidance
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Ipsen Delivers Sales Growth in the First Nine Months of 2020 Despite the Impact of COVID-19 and Confirms Its 2020 Full Year Guidance
20.10.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 10/12/2020 and 10/16/2020
13.10.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/05/2020 and 10/09/2020
08.10.20
Ipsen:  Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company
08.10.20
Ipsen to Present 12 Abstracts at the 11th World Congress for Neurorehabilitation (WCNR) Virtual Congress Taking Place Jointly With the 35th Congress of the French Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (SOFMER)1-13
06.10.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 09/28/2020 and 10/02/2020
29.09.20
IPSEN: Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 09/21/2020 and 09/25/2020