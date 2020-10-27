IPSEN Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Between 10/19/2020 And 10/20/2020
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
19/10/2020
FR0010259150
9,596
78,0076
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
19/10/2020
FR0010259150
3,883
77,9953
CHIX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
19/10/2020
FR0010259150
1,061
78,0305
TRQX
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
19/10/2020
FR0010259150
1,167
77,9675
BATE
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
20/10/2020
FR0010259150
16,038
78,4253
XPAR
Total
31,745
78,2164
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005026/en/
