Transaction date

Identification code of the

financial instrument

Daily total volume (in

number of shares)

Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 9,596 78,0076 XPAR

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 3,883 77,9953 CHIX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,061 78,0305 TRQX

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 19/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,167 77,9675 BATE

IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 20/10/2020 FR0010259150 16,038 78,4253 XPAR

Total 31,745 78,2164

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

