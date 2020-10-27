 

Property Casualty Insurers Report a 26 Percent Drop in Net Income in First-Half 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 18:00  |  91   |   |   

Industry Results Begin to Show Effects of Covid-19, According to Verisk and the APCIA

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net income for the private U.S. property/casualty insurance industry dropped 26% in the first half of 2020, as the effects of COVID-19 began to hurt insurer underwriting results and investment gains, according to Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).

Net income after taxes fell to $24.3 billion in first-half 2020 from $32.8 billion in first-half 2019. Contributing to that drop was $1.4 billion in realized capital losses on investment in first-half 2020, a swing from $4.3 billion in realized capital gains a year earlier.

Net underwriting gains declined to $4.6 billion in first-half 2020 from $5.4 billion a year earlier. Net written premiums grew 2.8% in first-half 2020, above the 1.0 percent a year earlier, but significantly below the 6.2% premium growth rate in first-quarter 2020.

Beginning in the middle of March, the COVID-19 crisis led to large-scale disruptions of daily life and economic activities, affecting insurance premiums. For some commercial policies where the premium is determined by sales, payroll, or other activity-sensitive measures of exposure, economic events directly led to lower premiums.

Many auto insurers provided premium relief to their policyholders as a combination of partial returns of premium, prospective rate reductions, and policyholder dividends. The relief provided within the first half of 2020 could exceed $10 billion, according to an analysis by ISO, a Verisk business.

“Slow improvements in the financial performance of the U.S. property casualty insurance industry were abruptly reversed in the first half of 2020 due to the compounded effects of COVID-19, catastrophes, and civil unrest,” said Robert Gordon, senior vice president for policy, research and international at APCIA. “The combined ratio rose above 100 percent in the second quarter, and potential near-record third quarter catastrophe losses are all but certain to push underwriting results further into negative territory. In addition to experiencing increased losses, insurers are facing a significant drop in revenue from the economic downturn, greater outflows from promised auto insurance rebates to consumers, and a continuation of historically depressed investment returns. While the industry remains stable and able to meet its expected obligations, aggregate policyholder surplus declined $22.1 billion in the first half and the unusual combination of losses and future uncertainty is weighing heavily on renewals.”

Seite 1 von 3
Verisk Analytics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Lincoln Heritage Life Goes Live with FAST’s eApp as First Step of Transformation Program
14.10.20
AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Delta Will be Between USD 1 Billion and USD 3 Billion
13.10.20
Ford and Verisk Collaborate to Offer Telematics Data to Insurers
07.10.20
Verisk to Announce Fiscal Third-Quarter Results on November 4, 2020
30.09.20
Verisk and Duck Creek Announce the Addition of Verisk’s BuildFax Solutions to the Duck Creek Platform
29.09.20
Verisk Elects General Vincent Brooks to Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.19
3
Verisk Analytics: Der Beherrscher der Datenflut