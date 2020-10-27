 

Warrants of series TO1 B were subscribed to approximately 94 percent and Terranet receives approximately SEK 34.2 million

27.10.2020   

Terranet Holding AB (”Terranet” or the ”Company”) today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO1 B, which were issued in connection with the Company’s preferential rights issue. In total, 47,503,386 warrants of series TO1 B were exercised, corresponding to approximately 94 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO1 B, for subscription of 47,503,386 B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.72 per share. Terranet will receive approximately SEK 34.2 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO1 B.

Background
At the 2020 annual general meeting, it was resolved to carry out a preferential rights issue of units. Each unit consisted of two (2) shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1 B, one (1) warrant of series TO2 B, and one (1) warrant of series TO3 B. The subscription period for exercise of the warrants of series TO1 B lasted from 12 October 2020 up to and including 23 October 2020. The subscription price per B share for exercising the warrants of series TO1 B was set to SEK 0.72.

In total, 47,503,386 warrants of series TO1 B were exercised for subscription of 47,503,386 B shares, meaning that approximately 94 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO1 B were exercised for subscription of shares.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA) pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted to B shares within approximately three (3) weeks.

Complete terms and conditions for the warrants are available on the Company’s website: https://terranet.se/teckningsoptioner/.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution
Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO1 B, the number of shares in Terranet increases by 47,503,386 shares, from 169,502,877 (consisting of 2,981,356 A shares and 166,521,521 B shares) to 217,006,263 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 475,033.86, from SEK 1,695,028.77 to SEK 2,170,062.63.

For existing shareholders who did not exercise any warrants of series TO1 B, the dilution amounts to approximately 22 percent.

Advisers
Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for Terranet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:
Mangold Fondkommission AB
Tel: +46 8 5030 1595
E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For further information about Terranet, please contact:
Mattias Larsson, CFO
mattias.larsson@terranet.se

