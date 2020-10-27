 

ESI Group Third-quarter 2020 Sales

ESI Group, (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), releases its sales for the third quarter of 2020 (period from July 1st to September 30th).

Cristel de Rouvray, Chief Executive Officer of ESI Group, comments: “In Q3 we report similar trends as presented since the start of the pandemic crisis: a strong resistance with a slight growth in Licenses Repeat business together with a serious decrease in Services and New License activity, driven by customers’ own need to pause some activities. We thus continue to very carefully manage costs. Yet, we observe a growing readiness from industrialists to engage in or pursue their digital transformation, from existing reliance on real testing for validation to increasingly anchor more on iterative and virtual testing and collaborative methods. Because of ESI’s unique ability to deliver highly realistic and predictive simulation models they are shifting budgets from real testing to virtual prototyping – propelling it beyond the R&D departments to being used on a real-time basis, in design, manufacturing and operations with high proven benefits. For ESI, this means continued robustness of the existing business and a revival of innovative new business, thanks to local and global initiatives.”

Sales (€m)

2020

2019 proforma

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current rate

 

Constant rate

Q3 Licenses

17.0

 

18.4

 

(7.8)%

 

(3.9)%

Q3 Services

 

4.9

 

6.4

 

(24.1)%

 

(22.2)%

Q3 Total

