 

QIAGEN N.V. to hold investor call on Wednesday, October 28, after releasing results for Q3 2020 and first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 18:04  |  39   |   |   

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today announced it would hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, after releasing full results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 on Tuesday, October 27.

The call is scheduled for 14:00 Frankfurt time / 13:00 London time / 9:00 New York time. It will be hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer. (For Europe: Due to the U.S. time switch, the timing of our investor conference call will be held one hour earlier than usual.)

Conference call and webcast details:

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 929 477 0448 (U.S.)
+44 (0)330 336 9411 (UK)
+49 (0)69 2222 2018 (Germany)

Conference ID: 8213322.

Please join the conference call about 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

The webcast will be accessible at:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1394124&tp_key=2f ...

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1394124&tp_key=2f ...

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,300 people in over 35 locations worldwide.Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
Chegg Reports Strong Q3 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Guidance
Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:59 Uhr
QIAGEN meldet starke Ergebnisse für das dritte Quartal und die ersten neun Monate 2020 und hebt Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2020 an
17:59 Uhr
QIAGEN Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020 and Increases Outlook for Full-Year 2020
13.10.20
QIAGEN veröffentlicht starke vorläufige Zahlen für das dritte Quartal 2020
13.10.20
QIAGEN reports strong preliminary results for third quarter of 2020
05.10.20
QIAGEN vervollständigt COVID-19 Testportfolio mit neuem Test-Kit zur Vereinfachung und Beschleunigung von PCR-Analysen in der Forschung
05.10.20
QIAGEN to Complement COVID-19 Testing Portfolio With Novel Kit That Simplifies and Accelerates PCR Analysis for Research Applications