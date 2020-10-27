QIAGEN N.V. to hold investor call on Wednesday, October 28, after releasing results for Q3 2020 and first nine months of 2020

The call is scheduled for 14:00 Frankfurt time / 13:00 London time / 9:00 New York time. It will be hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer. (For Europe: Due to the U.S. time switch, the timing of our investor conference call will be held one hour earlier than usual.)

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today announced it would hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, after releasing full results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 on Tuesday, October 27.

Conference call and webcast details:

Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing:

+1 929 477 0448 (U.S.)

+44 (0)330 336 9411 (UK)

+49 (0)69 2222 2018 (Germany)

Conference ID: 8213322.

Please join the conference call about 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

The webcast will be accessible at:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1394124&tp_key=2f ...

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1394124&tp_key=2f ...

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of September 30, 2020, QIAGEN employed more than 5,300 people in over 35 locations worldwide.Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

