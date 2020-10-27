 

Robex Resources Inc. Vivo Energy and Robex to Set up a Solar Power Plant at the Nampala Mine

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or “the Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FWB: RB4) and Vivo Energy, which sells and distributes Shell and Engen branded fuels and lubricants in Africa, have reached an agreement for Vivo Energy to supply solar energy to the Nampala mine for a period of five to fifteen years.

Christian Chammas, CEO of Vivo Energy, made the following comments about the transaction: “This project with Robex is Vivo Energy’s first contract with one of our commercial customers to supply fuel, combined with a hybrid solar energy solution. We believe that there are many advantages of our innovative partnership to provide a comprehensive energy solution to our commercial customers and we look forward to extending our offer to our current and future customers to help them reduce their costs and CO2 emissions.”

Benjamin Cohen, CEO of Robex, commented on the transaction by stating: "We are proud to introduce solar energy into our mining business. This energy will enable us to reduce our carbon impact by approximately 60,000 tonnes over ten years, provide us with a complementary source of energy to stabilize our electricity production and reduce our production costs, which are among the lowest in the world. This facility is expected to reduce the cost of the KW currently consumed by the mine operations by $ 0.04.”

This project includes a 3.9 MWp photovoltaic power plant and a battery capacity of 2.6 MWh which, thanks to the energy management system, will be fully integrated into the mine’s existing thermal power plant.

Khadidiatou Fall, the new General Manager of Vivo Energy Mali, added: “I’m very excited about the idea of embarking on this revolutionary project. Our mining clients are always looking for ways to reduce their operational costs and improve their sustainability. With this hybrid solar/fuel solution, we can help them achieve both goals.”

The company President, Mr. Georges Cohen, added: “I’m very pleased to have reached this agreement, which is in line with our long-term vision for our operations on this deposit. It will allow us to further improve our profitability, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and significantly improve our impact on the environment. This project reinforces our environmental policy and reflects our desire to participate in the fight against global warming and to reduce our environmental footprint. I would like to thank Vivo Energy for having placed its trust in us and for working with us on this successful project.” 

About ROBEX

Robex Resources Inc. is a Canadian mining company operating in gold production and exploration in West Africa. The Company operates the Nampala mine in Mali, which reached the commercial production stage on January 1, 2017.

For information:

Robex Resources Inc.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO
Augustin Rousselet, CFO/COO
Head office: (581) 741-7421
info@robexgold.com

This news release contains statements that may be considered “forecast information” or “forecast statements” in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond the control of Robex. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from forecasts made implicitly or explicitly. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (hardening of regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government policies or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex, if any. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this news release.


