Mount Logan Capital Inc. Completes $16.8 Million Private Placement

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.



TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced best efforts private placement and issued 6,108,199 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of $2.75 per Share for gross proceeds of $16,797,547.25 (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement was conducted through a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Stifel GMP (collectively, the “Agents”) pursuant to an agency agreement dated October 27, 2020 (the “Agency Agreement”) providing for the issuance of up to 7,272,727 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000 (the “Offering”). In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Agents received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, subject to a reduced fee in respect of proceeds raised directly by the Company from certain subscribers as agreed to between the Company and the Agents. Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company may complete one or more additional closings of common shares for total gross proceeds (including from the Private Placement) of up to $20,000,000. The Company has also granted the Agents an option (the “Agents’ Option”) to sell up to an additional 1,090,909 Shares and the Agents’ Option shall be exercisable for a period of 48 hours prior to the final closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s obligations under Mount Logan’s previously announced transaction whereby the Company will receive the net economic benefits derived under an advisory agreement (the “CIF Advisory Agreement”) to be entered into between Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“SCIM”) and Resource Credit Income Fund (“CIF”) pursuant to which SCIM will be the investment adviser to CIF. The net proceeds of the Offering will also be used by Mount Logan to continue to invest in public and private debt securities in the North American market in furtherance of its business objective as an alternative asset management company and for general corporate and working capital purposes.