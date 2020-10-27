 

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Completes $16.8 Million Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 18:26  |  58   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced best efforts private placement and issued 6,108,199 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of $2.75 per Share for gross proceeds of $16,797,547.25 (the “Private Placement”). The Private Placement was conducted through a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Stifel GMP (collectively, the “Agents”) pursuant to an agency agreement dated October 27, 2020 (the “Agency Agreement”) providing for the issuance of up to 7,272,727 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,000,000 (the “Offering”). In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Agents received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, subject to a reduced fee in respect of proceeds raised directly by the Company from certain subscribers as agreed to between the Company and the Agents. Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, the Company may complete one or more additional closings of common shares for total gross proceeds (including from the Private Placement) of up to $20,000,000. The Company has also granted the Agents an option (the “Agents’ Option”) to sell up to an additional 1,090,909 Shares and the Agents’ Option shall be exercisable for a period of 48 hours prior to the final closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the Company’s obligations under Mount Logan’s previously announced transaction whereby the Company will receive the net economic benefits derived under an advisory agreement (the “CIF Advisory Agreement”) to be entered into between Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“SCIM”) and Resource Credit Income Fund (“CIF”) pursuant to which SCIM will be the investment adviser to CIF. The net proceeds of the Offering will also be used by Mount Logan to continue to invest in public and private debt securities in the North American market in furtherance of its business objective as an alternative asset management company and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...