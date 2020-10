Regulatory News:

On October 23, 2020, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) appointed ODDO BHF SCA to purchase 100,000 securities.

Between October 23, 2020 and October 26, 2020, Mercialys acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of Euro 4.45 to cover its bonus share plans.

The operations are detailed in the appendix to this press release.