 

Thryv announces Mastercard’s Ginger Siegel as additional Keynote Speaker for Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 18:43  |  39   |   |   

Dallas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced Mastercard’s Ginger Siegel as an additional Keynote Speaker for Connect20, Thryv’s second annual Small Business Conference, to be held virtually November 10 -11. 

As Mastercard’s North America Small Business Lead, Ginger Siegel knows a thing or two about helping small businesses grow. She is dedicated to helping small businesses build revenue growth, acquire new customers, and develop strategies that work for long-term success. 

Siegel joins Connect20 to discuss small business success after COVID-19. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and the foundation of the economy,” said Siegel. “Mastercard recognizes the challenges business owners have faced this year and remains committed to ensuring they have the tools, resources, and insights necessary to not only survive but thrive.” 

Register now to save your spot for Siegel’s keynote and get the latest info on all of our keynotes, breakout sessions, networking opportunities and more. 

The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries. 

In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:

  • Scott Galloway, Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”
  • Gene Marks, owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist
  • Sandy Lohr, CEO of Matchcraft
  • Barry Moltz, Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker
  • Meg Roberts, President and CEO of The Lash Lounge
  • Brock Blake, CEO and Founder of Lendio
  • Mike Bidwell, President & CEO of Neighborly
  • Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS and Chairperson of the International Franchise Association (IFA)
  • John Rotche, CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club
  • Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company 

Check out the full agenda and save your seat for Connect20 now! 

Seite 1 von 2
Thryv Holdings Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Thryv Online Experience Report: Small Businesses’ Reputation Suffered During COVID-19
22.10.20
Thryv, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
16.10.20
Thryv announces Jon Taffer of TV’s “Bar Rescue” as Closing Keynote Speaker at Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11
13.10.20
Franworth and Thryv to Host REACH Mentoring and Leadership Event on October 21
08.10.20
Thryv, Inc. announces full agenda for Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11
06.10.20
Thryv, Inc. Recognized by Industry Experts G2, MarTech and Localogy
01.10.20
Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announces First Day of Trading on Nasdaq