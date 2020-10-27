Thryv announces Mastercard’s Ginger Siegel as additional Keynote Speaker for Connect20 Small Business Conference November 10 -11

As Mastercard’s North America Small Business Lead, Ginger Siegel knows a thing or two about helping small businesses grow. She is dedicated to helping small businesses build revenue growth, acquire new customers, and develop strategies that work for long-term success.

Dallas, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today announced Mastercard’s Ginger Siegel as an additional Keynote Speaker for Connect20, Thryv’s second annual Small Business Conference, to be held virtually November 10 -11.

Siegel joins Connect20 to discuss small business success after COVID-19. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and the foundation of the economy,” said Siegel. “Mastercard recognizes the challenges business owners have faced this year and remains committed to ensuring they have the tools, resources, and insights necessary to not only survive but thrive.”

The two-day, virtual conference features multiple tracks designed to engage small business owners from all industries.

In addition, some of the exciting presenters to look forward to include:

Scott Galloway , Best-selling author of “The Four” and “The Algebra of Happiness”

, owner of The Marks Group and nationally-recognized journalist Sandy Lohr , CEO of Matchcraft

, Small Business Expert and nationally-recognized speaker Meg Roberts , President and CEO of The Lash Lounge

, CEO and Founder of Lendio Mike Bidwell, President & CEO of Neighborly

CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club John Rotche, CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club
Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company

CEO & Founder Franworth, former CEO Title Boxing Club Alexandra McKeown, Owner & Co-Founder, Hyperion Brewing Company

