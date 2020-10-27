Culpo Sisters Partner With Macy’s for Exclusive Collection

This fall, Macy’s (NYSE:M) is collaborating with the Culpo sisters on an exclusive ready-to-wear collection, Culpos X INC International Concepts. Celebrating their unique personal style, sisters Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo, and Sophia Culpo have artfully designed a versatile, fun assortment of ultra-comfortable, figure-flattering pieces that can be dressed up or down, transitioning easily from day to night. Featuring elevated basics at affordable prices, the collection is created in partnership with Reunited Clothing and is available now on macys.com and select Macy’s stores.

Discover must-have fall fashion with Culpos X INC, available now exclusively online at macys.com and in select Macy’s stores, $49.50 - $119.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by the everyday girl on the go, the collection adds flare to at-home loungewear with decorative elements and ornamentation, featuring cozy and glamorous matching sets, joggers, biker shorts, hoodies, luxe sweaters and sweater dresses perfect for lounging in style or hitting the town. From exotic snake print and leopard to sleek blacks and bold reds, the collection celebrates female confidence and gives the opportunity to highlight individual and unique personal style, whether it’s in a sleek bralette, stylish cardigan or cushy sweater.

“When I was growing up my older sister was my style inspiration, and as I got older it was funny to see a similar relationship evolve when my style started to influence my younger sister,” Olivia Culpo states. “While our individual style has changed over the years, we still look to each other for inspiration constantly and I believe this new collection is the perfect balance of each of us.”

“As a kid, The Macy’s Day Parade was one of my most cherished memories, and I love that I can now share that with my own family,” Aurora Culpo reminisces. “Macy’s has always been a constant in my life, from back to school shopping to watching Olivia in the parade as Miss USA, to now collaborating alongside my sisters on this capsule collection. It feels like we’ve all grown up together in a way!”

“Since I am the youngest, my earliest style memories were centered on my sister’s hand-me-downs and I had to work hard to find my personal style. As I grew older, I learned how to take a simple piece of clothing and really make it my own. This is what I love so much about our capsule collection because you can really do just that, and find yourself in each piece,” said Sophia Culpo.