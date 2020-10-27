 

Culpo Sisters Partner With Macy’s for Exclusive Collection

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.10.2020, 19:15  |  99   |   |   

This fall, Macy’s (NYSE:M) is collaborating with the Culpo sisters on an exclusive ready-to-wear collection, Culpos X INC International Concepts. Celebrating their unique personal style, sisters Olivia Culpo, Aurora Culpo, and Sophia Culpo have artfully designed a versatile, fun assortment of ultra-comfortable, figure-flattering pieces that can be dressed up or down, transitioning easily from day to night. Featuring elevated basics at affordable prices, the collection is created in partnership with Reunited Clothing and is available now on macys.com and select Macy’s stores.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006085/en/

Discover must-have fall fashion with Culpos X INC, available now exclusively online at macys.com and in select Macy’s stores, $49.50 - $119.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

Discover must-have fall fashion with Culpos X INC, available now exclusively online at macys.com and in select Macy’s stores, $49.50 - $119.50 (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by the everyday girl on the go, the collection adds flare to at-home loungewear with decorative elements and ornamentation, featuring cozy and glamorous matching sets, joggers, biker shorts, hoodies, luxe sweaters and sweater dresses perfect for lounging in style or hitting the town. From exotic snake print and leopard to sleek blacks and bold reds, the collection celebrates female confidence and gives the opportunity to highlight individual and unique personal style, whether it’s in a sleek bralette, stylish cardigan or cushy sweater.

“When I was growing up my older sister was my style inspiration, and as I got older it was funny to see a similar relationship evolve when my style started to influence my younger sister,” Olivia Culpo states. “While our individual style has changed over the years, we still look to each other for inspiration constantly and I believe this new collection is the perfect balance of each of us.”

“As a kid, The Macy’s Day Parade was one of my most cherished memories, and I love that I can now share that with my own family,” Aurora Culpo reminisces. “Macy’s has always been a constant in my life, from back to school shopping to watching Olivia in the parade as Miss USA, to now collaborating alongside my sisters on this capsule collection. It feels like we’ve all grown up together in a way!”

“Since I am the youngest, my earliest style memories were centered on my sister’s hand-me-downs and I had to work hard to find my personal style. As I grew older, I learned how to take a simple piece of clothing and really make it my own. This is what I love so much about our capsule collection because you can really do just that, and find yourself in each piece,” said Sophia Culpo.

Seite 1 von 2
Macy's Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Clean Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5; Conference Call To Follow at 1: 30 p.m. PST
AIG Announces Third Quarter 2020 Catastrophe Loss Estimates, including COVID-19 Catastrophe-Related ...
B&G Foods to Acquire Iconic Crisco Brand
France: Total Obtains 20% of the Volumes of the Latest National Solar Tender, More Than 600 MW of Projects ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Let’s Go, Peloton and Chase Sapphire: Sapphire Teams Up with Peloton to Introduce New Cardmember Benefits
Chegg Reports Strong Q3 2020 Financial Results and Raises Full Year 2020 Guidance
NantKwest Names Richard Adcock Chief Executive Officer
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:36 Uhr
Shop the Biggest Black Friday Deals by the Best Brands at Macy’s
26.10.20
Macy’s and Make-A-Wish Invite Customers to Send Letters and Deliver Wishes as Part of 13th Annual Believe Campaign
20.10.20
Fill Your Sleigh With The Perfect Gifts, At Every Price, From Macy’s
19.10.20
Olay Faces the STEM Gap: Olay Is the First Skincare Brand to Debut a Float in the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
15.10.20
The Boss Baby Takes Flight: DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby Is Set to Debut as a Giant Character Balloon in the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Live From 34th Street
14.10.20
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
06.10.20
Unwrap What’s New This Holiday at Macy’s

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
45
Dividendenwerte USA
25.03.20
24
Macys: Kommt die Übernahme ?