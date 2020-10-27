THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF URW IN ANY JURISDICTION

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS

Paris, Amsterdam, October 27, 2020

Press release

Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote:

“FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and

“AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board

URW today welcomes leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis’ recommendation that URW shareholders vote “FOR” the €3.5 Bn capital increase submitted for approval at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 10, 2020, as an essential element of the Group’s RESET plan.

Glass Lewis also recommends voting "AGAINST" the appointment to the Supervisory Board of the three new members proposed by the consortium of activists.

In its October 27, 2020, report, Glass Lewis notes:

“We find the offering on the opposite side [the Dissident Group] of the threshold seems disconcertingly incomplete and questionably optimistic, particularly given extant circumstances … we consider the notion of effectively treading water and burning liquidity for as many as three years before securing the likely piecemeal disposal of a U.S. portfolio the Dissident Group openly laments as secularly unattractive hardly seems to offer investors much certainty, particularly as case rates spike and government responses trend back toward additional lockdowns.”

“We consider holding fast for a functionally indeterminate number of years in the hopes of eventually securing compelling terms for a substantial and publicly lamented portion of URW's portfolio represents an excessively risky gambit relative to the Company's existing proposal.”

“These nominations, in our view, do not speak clearly to the capital and operational challenges faced by URW, nor do they appear to convey a ready understanding of retail real estate in the U.S. or Europe.”

Glass Lewis’ support further validates the Group’s decision to move forward with a prudent and immediate solution to strengthen the Group's balance sheet in a volatile and uncertain environment, while preserving the Group's flexibility for the future. The implementation of the entire RESET plan is the only credible proposition to ensure the Group’s continued unrestricted access to credit markets in the coming years, and the proposed capital increase is essential to immediately right-size the Group’s capital structure.