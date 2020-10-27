 

Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and “AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.10.2020, 19:19  |  105   |   |   


NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES OF URW IN ANY JURISDICTION

Paris, Amsterdam, October 27, 2020

Press release

Independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recommends URW shareholders vote:

  • “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase, and
  • “AGAINST” all the consortium’s nominees to the Supervisory Board

URW today welcomes leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis’ recommendation that URW shareholders vote “FOR” the €3.5 Bn capital increase submitted for approval at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 10, 2020, as an essential element of the Group’s RESET plan.

Glass Lewis also recommends voting "AGAINST" the appointment to the Supervisory Board of the three new members proposed by the consortium of activists.

In its October 27, 2020, report, Glass Lewis notes:

  • “We find the offering on the opposite side [the Dissident Group] of the threshold seems disconcertingly incomplete and questionably optimistic, particularly given extant circumstances … we consider the notion of effectively treading water and burning liquidity for as many as three years before securing the likely piecemeal disposal of a U.S. portfolio the Dissident Group openly laments as secularly unattractive hardly seems to offer investors much certainty, particularly as case rates spike and government responses trend back toward additional lockdowns.”
  • “We consider holding fast for a functionally indeterminate number of years in the hopes of eventually securing compelling terms for a substantial and publicly lamented portion of URW's portfolio represents an excessively risky gambit relative to the Company's existing proposal.”
  • “These nominations, in our view, do not speak clearly to the capital and operational challenges faced by URW, nor do they appear to convey a ready understanding of retail real estate in the U.S. or Europe.”

Glass Lewis’ support further validates the Group’s decision to move forward with a prudent and immediate solution to strengthen the Group's balance sheet in a volatile and uncertain environment, while preserving the Group's flexibility for the future. The implementation of the entire RESET plan is the only credible proposition to ensure the Group’s continued unrestricted access to credit markets in the coming years, and the proposed capital increase is essential to immediately right-size the Group’s capital structure.

Seite 1 von 5
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stapled Secs Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
AMD Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AMD to Acquire Xilinx, Creating the Industry’s High Performance Computing Leader
Novavax Provides Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Development Update
Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Extends Offer of Total ...
IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. Enters Manufacturing Agreement With CannaPiece Corp. to Meet ...
Bullfrog Gold Closes Transaction with Barrick Gold and Augusta Group
K92 Mining Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020: Conference Call Details
Titel
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s €3.5 Bn capital increase
20.10.20
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE to be held on November 10, 2020
20.10.20
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
19.10.20
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the long-term interest of all shareholders
15.10.20
URW Press Release
12.10.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enters into an agreement to sell the SHiFT office building for €620 Mn
02.10.20
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at September 30, 2020
28.09.20
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces the dates of its Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) to vote on the planned capital increase and of its Q3 results publication

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
125
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt UNIBAIL-RODAMCO auf 'Neutral'