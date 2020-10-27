 

CANCOM SE: preliminary figures for the 3rd quarter; forecast update

27-Oct-2020 / 19:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- CANCOM increases Group sales in Q3 by 8.3% year-on-year to EUR 393.2 million

- Significant recovery of EBITDA after a second quarter marked by a lockdown; EBITDA at EUR 31.7 million

- Update of the sales and earnings forecast for the entire year 2020

Munich, October 27, 2020 - According to the preliminary figures available today, the CANCOM Group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 393.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents an improvement of 8.3 percent compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR 363.0 million). Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the 3rd quarter were EUR 31.7 million, compared with EUR 33.6 million in the previous year. The previous year's EBITDA includes a positive one-off effect of EUR 1.6 million from the sale of a property.

Compared to the previous quarter, EBITDA rose by 58.2 percent (previous quarter: EUR 20.1 million). CANCOM thus showed a significant improvement in the 3rd quarter compared with the 2nd quarter of 2020, which was marked by the corona pandemic.

Nine-month period 2020 with higher sales but lower profitability

For the nine-month period of 2020, CANCOM reports a significant year-on-year growth in sales of 8.2 percent to EUR 1,219.2 million (previous year: EUR 1,126.5 million). Preliminary EBITDA for the nine-month period is EUR 77.8 million (previous year: EUR 87.2 million). The result for the first nine months of 2020 is burdened by special effects of around EUR 5 million. In addition, on-site services could often not be provided or could only be provided with delays due to corona protection measures.

