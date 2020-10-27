Germany Sets Yearly Solar Power Record
Berlin (ots) - With more than two months to go in 2020, the amount of
photovoltaic energy produced has already exceeded that in 2019.
German energy provider Eon says that since the beginning of the year solar
energy facilities have fed some 43 billion kilowatt hours of electricity into
the national grid. That's already around one billion kilowatt hours more than in
all of 2019 and enough to cover the electricity needs of all private households
in Germany twofold.
Eon added that all told renewable sources have been responsible for 195 billion
kilowatt hours of energy fed into the grid thus far in 2020. The figure
represents an increase of four percent over January to October 2019.
Germany's prestigious Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has
also calculated that 2020 will be a record year for renewable energy in Germany.
The institute says that from January through October renewables accounted for
52.5 percent of net public electricity production. In 2019, green power sources
contributed 46 percent.
"These record achievements - together with recent commitments to green hydrogen
and even more renewable energy production - are the cornerstones of the new
ecological infrastructure that Germany will be building over the next decade,"
says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) energy expert Tobias Rothacher. "We see a
steady flow of innovative green industry players entering Germany as a
manufacturing base to take advantage of the excellent market outlook here."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic development agency of the Federal
Republic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreign
markets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companies
setting up in Germany.
