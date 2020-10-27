Germany Sets Yearly Solar Power Record

Berlin (ots) - With more than two months to go in 2020, the amount of

photovoltaic energy produced has already exceeded that in 2019.



German energy provider Eon says that since the beginning of the year solar

energy facilities have fed some 43 billion kilowatt hours of electricity into

the national grid. That's already around one billion kilowatt hours more than in

all of 2019 and enough to cover the electricity needs of all private households

in Germany twofold.



Eon added that all told renewable sources have been responsible for 195 billion

kilowatt hours of energy fed into the grid thus far in 2020. The figure

represents an increase of four percent over January to October 2019.







also calculated that 2020 will be a record year for renewable energy in Germany.

The institute says that from January through October renewables accounted for

52.5 percent of net public electricity production. In 2019, green power sources

contributed 46 percent.



"These record achievements - together with recent commitments to green hydrogen

and even more renewable energy production - are the cornerstones of the new

ecological infrastructure that Germany will be building over the next decade,"

says Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) energy expert Tobias Rothacher. "We see a

steady flow of innovative green industry players entering Germany as a

manufacturing base to take advantage of the excellent market outlook here."



