fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share

27.10.2020 / 19:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Total volume of the IPO including over-allotment option and upsize option significantly oversubscribed at the offer price

Market capitalization based on the offer price of EUR 192 million

Expected free float 58%, if greenshoe option is fully exercised

First day of trading expected on 29 October 2020 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Dusseldorf, 27 October 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company") (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA / ticker symbol FSNT), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, and the selling shareholder Genui Fund GmbH & Co. KG ("GENUI") have set the offer price for its initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 31.00 per share, in consultation with Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.

At the offer price, the total volume of the IPO was significantly oversubscribed. In total, 3,605,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value were placed with investors in the IPO. The placement comprises 1,200,000 new shares from a capital increase against cash contributions, 1,500,000 existing shares from the holdings of GENUI in a base deal, 500,000 existing shares from the holdings of GENUI from the exercise of the upsize option and 405,000 existing shares in connection with an over-allotment option.