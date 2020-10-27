NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: fashionette AG / Key word(s): IPO fashionette AG sets offer price for IPO at EUR 31.00 per share 27-Oct-2020 / 19:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



fashionette AG sets offer price for IPO at EUR 31.00 per share

Dusseldorf, 27 October 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company") (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 / WKN A2QEFA / Ticker symbol FSNT) and the selling shareholder Genui Fund GmbH & Co. KG ("GENUI") have set the offer price for its initial public offering ("IPO") at EUR 31.00 per share, in consultation with Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.

In total, 3,605,000 ordinary bearer shares with no par value were placed with investors in the IPO. The placement comprises 1,200,000 new shares from a capital increase against cash contributions, 1,500,000 existing shares from the holdings of GENUI in a base deal, 500,000 existing shares from the holdings of GENUI from the exercise of the upsize option and 405,000 existing shares in connection with an over-allotment option.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total volume of the IPO amounts to approximately EUR 112 million. The Company expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 37 million. Based on the offer price, fashionette's market capitalization amounts to EUR 192 million.

Upon completion of the IPO and assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, GENUI will continue to hold 37% and Management 5% of the Company's shares, and the expected free float will amount to 58%.