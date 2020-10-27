Transaction in own financial instruments

Dagsetning viðskipta/Date of transaction:

27.10.2020

Kaup eða sala/Buy or Sell:

Sala/Sell

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of instrument:

Hlutabréf/Equities

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

1.413.185

Gengi/Verð pr. Hlut/Price:

EUR 2,036

Fjöldi hluta eftir viðskipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

18.767.452

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs/Date of settlement:

Ástæður viðskipta/Reason for transaction:

Viðskiptin eru til að mæta skilyrðum um framkvæmd kaupréttarsamninga, vegna kauprétta sem veittir voru á árunum 2014, 2015, 2016 og 2017, í samræmi við starfskjarastefnu félagsins sem samþykkt var á aðalfundum félagsins á hverjum tíma. Heildarfjöldi nýttra kauprétta var 3.073.000 og var vegið meðalkaupverð 2,036 evrur á hlut.

Kaupréttarhafar keyptu samtals 564.527 hluti á vegnu meðalkaupverði 1,026 evrur á hlut. Önnur bréf voru afhent á grundvelli nettunaraðferðar, þar sem afhent bréf nema mismun á vegnu meðalkaupverði kaupréttanna (2,264 evrur á hlut) og dagslokagengi á Euronext Amsterdam þann 26. október 2020, hvort tveggja margfaldað með fjölda nýttra hluta með þessum hætti sem voru 2.508.473, að frádregnum sköttum.

Transaction to fulfill obligations of stock option agreements. The stock options were granted in the years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 in accordance with the Company’s remuneration policy as approved by the Company’s respective AGMs. The total number of exercised options was 3,073,000 and the weighted average exercise price was EUR 2.036 per share. Option holders purchased 564,527 shares in total at the weighted average purchase price of EUR 1.026. Remaining shares were delivered on the basis of netting, i.e. shares equal to the difference of the weighted average exercise price of the stock options (EUR 2.264) and closing price on Euronext Amsterdam on 26 October 2020, both numbers multiplied with the number of options exercised this way, which were 2,508,473, less taxes.