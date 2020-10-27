 

DGAP-Adhoc Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Raises its Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
27.10.2020, 20:21  |  93   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Raises its Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2020

27-Oct-2020 / 20:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 para. 1 MAR
Planegg/Munich, Germany, October 27, 2020

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Raises its Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2020

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announces today an increase in its financial guidance for the financial year 2020 after preliminary completion of the latest evaluation of MorphoSys' financial performance.

Based on the preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the first nine months 2020, MorphoSys now expects Group revenues in the range of €317 to €327 million (previously: €280 to €290 million) and an EBIT in the range of €10 to €20 million (previously: €-15 to €+5 million). R&D expenses are expected to remain unchanged in the range of €130 to €140 million.

The updated guidance reflects higher revenues from partnerships and collaborations and Tremfya(R) royalties are expected to be at the upper end of guidance. In addition, it now also includes revenues from product sales of Monjuvi(R) following its approval and subsequent launch in the U.S.

In the first nine months of 2020, MorphoSys recorded Group revenues of €291.7 million and an EBIT of €101.8 million. Further details will be published in the Company's Q3 report on November 11, 2020.

***

END OF AD HOC RELEASE

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 27 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma. Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has ~500 employees.

Seite 1 von 3
Morphosys Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group gewinnt 240-MW-Projekt in den USA
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Wegfall der in Zusammenhang ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Umsätze stabilisieren sich auf niedrigerem Niveau - Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: sales revenues stabilise at lower level - reliable forecast not possible for fiscal ...
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX beginnt mit erstem Bohrprogramm auf Liegenschaft King Tut
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Lieferung von PureGRAPH(R)-Produkten an SpaceBlue
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
Arbor Metals schließt Explorationsprogramm ab und reicht Bodenproben ein!
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG erhöht seine Finanzprognose für das Jahr 2020 (deutsch)
20:21 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG erhöht seine Finanzprognose für das Jahr 2020
19:17 Uhr
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) nach Zahlen im Plus
26.10.20
Biotech Report: Sirona Biochem (ZSB) gesucht, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
24.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 43/20
23.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) bleiben schwach, Gilead (GIS) schließt wichtige Übernahme ab
22.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) behauptet, Biogen (IDP) mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang
21.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) weiter unter Druck
20.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
19.10.20
Biotech-Report: Evotec (EVT) gesucht, Arrowhead (ARWR) klettern

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:35 Uhr
9.336
Morphosys: Setzen auf marktreife Partnerprojekte und dicke Meilensteine
14.10.20
143
BRYAN GARNIER belässt MORPHOSYS auf 'Buy'
06.08.20
637
MorphoSys | Ausbruch aus der mehrjährigen Seitwärtsrange
01.08.20
979
MORPHOSYS -Schwellenmitteilungen-Tabelle / Analysten-Tabelle / Charts
06.05.20
772
Morphosys – fachliche Überlegungen zur Entwicklungspipeline