 

Ogilvy Appoints Kate Cronin to Global Role as CEO of Ogilvy Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy announced today that Kate Cronin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy Health. Effective immediately, Kate will be responsible for driving all aspects of Ogilvy Health’s business globally. In this new global role, she will also serve as a member of Ogilvy’s global leadership team.

Andy Main, Global CEO of Ogilvy, said: “Kate is a widely respected industry leader who sees the unique opportunity we have to use Ogilvy’s creativity and global reach to grow and transform not only brands, but entire businesses in the health sector and beyond. I’m confident that her extensive health experience, focus on client partnership, and mentorship of talent will elevate our work, challenge conventional thinking, and deliver the giant ideas our clients need to create giant value for their business, consumers, and society."

"There is no better time to work in health and I’m excited about the many ways Ogilvy Health can partner with clients to help them solve for a range of unmet needs we are seeing in the marketplace,” Kate said. “The heart of Ogilvy is creativity and there is no better place to get creative than in health where we can develop big ideas that promote life-saving therapies and motivate consumers to change behaviors to create a healthier society.”

In her new role, Kate will oversee the core capabilities within Ogilvy Health including Brand Strategy, Advertising, PR & Influence, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Market Access, and Patient/Consumer Engagement.

A 16-year Ogilvy veteran, Kate has held a number of roles within Ogilvy including leading the global healthcare practice for Ogilvy Public Relations, Managing Director of Ogilvy Public Relations’ New York office, and most recently Co-President of Ogilvy Health in the U.S. An advocate of diversity and inclusion, Kate is the co-founder of Ogilvy’s Women's Leadership Professional Network and has contributed to numerous WPP women leadership initiatives. Kate was named a health influencer by PRWeek and Medical Marketing & Media (MM&M) and was recently inducted to the 2020 MM&M Hall of Femme. Her client work has led to numerous industry awards, including Effies, MM&M, PR Sabres and PRWeek Silver Anvils. 

About Ogilvy Health
Ogilvy Health is focused on driving superior outcomes in the ever-changing healthcare environment, providing bespoke solutions for “whole brand building” in an increasingly complex and evolving marketplace. We believe in the power of making brands matter by keeping our audiences’ health and wellness needs at the center of every touchpoint. Our legacy of creativity, our global network, and our deep expertise allow us to apply diverse thinking to create solutions for client challenges. Ogilvy Health delivers insight, creativity, innovation, and engagement solutions for all healthcare stakeholders, patients, and consumers across the healthcare continuum—through Consulting, Medical Education, HCP Promotion, Patient/Consumer Engagement, and Market Access—while also drawing on the full range of Ogilvy’s talent and capabilities to integrate PR and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, and Digital Transformation. For more information, visit OgilvyHealth.com, or follow Ogilvy Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Ogilvy
Ogilvy has been producing iconic, culture-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder David Ogilvy opened up shop in 1948. Today, Ogilvy is an award-winning integrated creative network that makes brands matter for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as local businesses across 132 offices in 83 countries. The company creates experiences, design and communications that shape every aspect of a brand’s needs through six core capabilities: Brand Strategy, Advertising, Public Relations and Influence, Customer Engagement and Commerce, Digital Transformation, and Partnerships. Ogilvy is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, visit Ogilvy.com, or follow Ogilvy on Twitter at @Ogilvy and on Facebook.com/Ogilvy.

David Ford / david.ford@ogilvy.com 
Beth Paulino / beth.paulino@ogilvy.com

