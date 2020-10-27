 

U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $1.6 million or $0.28 per share in the third quarter, as compared to $1.5 million or $0.28 per share for the same quarter of 2019, despite $600 thousand in higher Provision for Loan Loss expense. For the year, net income was $4.4 million or $0.80 per share, increasing by $203 thousand or $0.04 per share from the same period last year, despite $1.2 million in higher Provision for Loan Loss expense.

As of September 30, 2020, total assets ended at a record, $393.0 million, increasing by $55.8 million or 16.5% from the year earlier period of $337.2 million. Net loans, combined with Loans Held for Sale, reached a record, $299.0 million, increasing by $68.4 million or 29.7% from the year earlier period of $230.6 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $52.2 million or 18.9% to a record, $328.6 million, from the year earlier period of $276.4 million, primarily from checking accounts.

“We have continued to perform exceptionally well, despite the uncertain economic and public health conditions,” said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, “We had the #1 SBA production volume in our lending district among the locally based peers during the SBA’s past fiscal year. We are also excited to announce the launch of our inaugural out-of-state venture, which was the opening of the Atlanta Loan Production Office on October 12th. As we execute our growth strategies, and continue to operate in a safe and sound manner through conservative underwriting and financial management, we believe that we will weather this storm and perhaps even come out ahead. We look forward to the continued success of the Company, and favorable returns to our shareholders.”

2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 16.5% to $393.0 million as compared to $337.2 million a year ago.

Net loans grew 23.4% to $280.7 million as compared to $227.4 million a year ago.

Loans Held for Sale increased 482.5% to $18.3 million as compared to $3.1 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 18.9% to $328.6 million as compared to $276.4 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 4.8% to $4.4 million as compared to $4.2 million one year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.30% as compared to 4.29% one year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $2.0 million as compared to $1.9 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 11.04% as compared to 12.22% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.61% as compared to 1.79% a year ago.

The Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.77% as compared to 1.18% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.20% as compared to 0.12% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 51.82% as compared to 54.99% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank’s ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

 
STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Sep-20 Jun-20 Sep-19 Sep-20 Sep-19
(Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD
Interest Income

$4,316

 

$4,576

 

$4,485

 

$12,811

 

$12,303

 

Interest Expense

379

 

469

 

981

 

1,752

 

2,822

 

Net Interest Income

3,937

 

4,107

 

3,504

 

11,059

 

9,481

 

Provision for Loan Losses

800

 

400

 

200

 

1,500

 

350

 

Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans

974

 

151

 

593

 

1,996

 

1,850

 

Gain on Sale of Securities

-

 

-

 

-

 

78

 

151

 

Other Non-interest Income

272

 

293

 

245

 

832

 

668

 

Non-interest Income

1,246

 

444

 

838

 

2,906

 

2,669

 

Salaries & Benefits

1,627

 

1,576

 

1,518

 

4,820

 

4,408

 

Occupancy Expense

176

 

170

 

160

 

513

 

481

 

Other Expense

642

 

609

 

569

 

1,864

 

1,753

 

Non-interest Expense

2,445

 

2,355

 

2,247

 

7,197

 

6,642

 

Net Income before Income Taxes

1,938

 

1,796

 

1,895

 

5,268

 

5,158

 

Income Taxes

367

 

342

 

377

 

875

 

968

 

Net Income/(Loss)

1,571

 

1,454

 

1,518

 

$4,393

 

$4,190

 

 
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,581

 

5,573

 

5,573

 

5,581

 

5,573

 

Basic Earnings per Share

$0.28

 

$0.26

 

$0.28

 

$0.80

 

$0.76

 

 
 
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Sep-20 Jun-20 Variance Sep-19 Variance
(Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Qtr End Prior Year
 
Cash and Due from Banks

$16,089

 

$13,319

 

$2,770

 

$41,478

 

($25,389

)

Investments

58,490

 

58,625

 

(135

)

46,803

 

11,687

 

Loans Held for Sale

18,296

 

7,577

 

10,719

 

3,141

 

15,155

 

Gross Loans

285,010

 

284,999

 

11

 

230,145

 

54,865

 

Allowance for Loan Losses

(4,304

)

(3,495

)

(809

)

(2,720

)

(1,584

)

Net Loans

280,706

 

281,504

 

(798

)

227,425

 

53,281

 

Fixed Assets

5,864

 

5,976

 

(112

)

6,364

 

(500

)

Other Assets

13,524

 

13,399

 

125

 

11,979

 

1,545

 

Total Assets

$392,969

 

$380,400

 

$12,569

 

$337,190

 

$55,779

 

 
Checking

77,163

 

68,711

 

8,452

 

47,782

 

29,381

 

NOW

14,768

 

9,284

 

5,484

 

5,632

 

9,136

 

Money Market

117,795

 

111,710

 

6,085

 

114,701

 

3,094

 

Savings

10,998

 

10,349

 

649

 

8,028

 

2,970

 

Certificates of Deposit

107,919

 

113,375

 

(5,456

)

100,264

 

7,655

 

Total Deposits

328,643

 

313,429

 

15,214

 

276,407

 

52,236

 

Borrowed Funds

6,000

 

11,200

 

(5,200

)

10,000

 

(4,000

)

Other Liabilities

1,790

 

1,271

 

519

 

1,919

 

(129

)

Total Liabilities

336,433

 

325,900

 

10,533

 

288,326

 

48,107

 

Shareholders' Equity

56,536

 

54,500

 

2,036

 

48,864

 

7,672

 

Total Liabilities & Equity

$392,969

 

$380,400

 

$12,569

 

$337,190

 

$55,779

 

 
 
Financial Ratios
Sep-20 Jun-20 Sep-19 Sep-20 Sep-19
(Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets

1.64

%

1.57

%

1.86

%

1.61

%

1.79

%

Return on Average Equity

11.20

%

11.08

%

12.53

%

11.04

%

12.22

%

Net Interest Margin

4.37

%

4.65

%

4.56

%

4.30

%

4.29

%

Efficiency Ratio

47.17

%

51.75

%

51.75

%

51.82

%

54.99

%

 
Capital
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

14.45

%

14.28

%

14.93

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

20.06

%

18.82

%

18.39

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

20.06

%

18.82

%

18.39

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

21.31

%

20.07

%

19.43

%

Book Value per Share

$10.13

 

$9.78

 

$8.77

 

 
Asset Quality
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

($9

)

($10

)

($27

)

Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans

1.51

%

1.23

%

1.18

%

Allowance Ratio, Excluding PPP Loans

1.77

%

1.43

%

1.18

%

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.20

%

0.22

%

0.12

%

 

