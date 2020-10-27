U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2020, total assets ended at a record, $393.0 million, increasing by $55.8 million or 16.5% from the year earlier period of $337.2 million. Net loans, combined with Loans Held for Sale, reached a record, $299.0 million, increasing by $68.4 million or 29.7% from the year earlier period of $230.6 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $52.2 million or 18.9% to a record, $328.6 million, from the year earlier period of $276.4 million, primarily from checking accounts.

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $1.6 million or $0.28 per share in the third quarter, as compared to $1.5 million or $0.28 per share for the same quarter of 2019, despite $600 thousand in higher Provision for Loan Loss expense. For the year, net income was $4.4 million or $0.80 per share, increasing by $203 thousand or $0.04 per share from the same period last year, despite $1.2 million in higher Provision for Loan Loss expense.

“We have continued to perform exceptionally well, despite the uncertain economic and public health conditions,” said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, “We had the #1 SBA production volume in our lending district among the locally based peers during the SBA’s past fiscal year. We are also excited to announce the launch of our inaugural out-of-state venture, which was the opening of the Atlanta Loan Production Office on October 12th. As we execute our growth strategies, and continue to operate in a safe and sound manner through conservative underwriting and financial management, we believe that we will weather this storm and perhaps even come out ahead. We look forward to the continued success of the Company, and favorable returns to our shareholders.”

2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 16.5% to $393.0 million as compared to $337.2 million a year ago.

Net loans grew 23.4% to $280.7 million as compared to $227.4 million a year ago.

Loans Held for Sale increased 482.5% to $18.3 million as compared to $3.1 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 18.9% to $328.6 million as compared to $276.4 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date grew 4.8% to $4.4 million as compared to $4.2 million one year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.30% as compared to 4.29% one year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $2.0 million as compared to $1.9 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 11.04% as compared to 12.22% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.61% as compared to 1.79% a year ago.

The Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.77% as compared to 1.18% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.20% as compared to 0.12% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 51.82% as compared to 54.99% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Based in Lynnwood, Washington, the bank was founded in 2006 to serve the small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches – Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma – online, or through the Bank’s ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.’s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “looking forward,” and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve’s actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Sep-20 Jun-20 Sep-19 Sep-20 Sep-19 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $4,316 $4,576 $4,485 $12,811 $12,303 Interest Expense 379 469 981 1,752 2,822 Net Interest Income 3,937 4,107 3,504 11,059 9,481 Provision for Loan Losses 800 400 200 1,500 350 Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 974 151 593 1,996 1,850 Gain on Sale of Securities - - - 78 151 Other Non-interest Income 272 293 245 832 668 Non-interest Income 1,246 444 838 2,906 2,669 Salaries & Benefits 1,627 1,576 1,518 4,820 4,408 Occupancy Expense 176 170 160 513 481 Other Expense 642 609 569 1,864 1,753 Non-interest Expense 2,445 2,355 2,247 7,197 6,642 Net Income before Income Taxes 1,938 1,796 1,895 5,268 5,158 Income Taxes 367 342 377 875 968 Net Income/(Loss) 1,571 1,454 1,518 $4,393 $4,190 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,581 5,573 5,573 5,581 5,573 Basic Earnings per Share $0.28 $0.26 $0.28 $0.80 $0.76 Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Sep-20 Jun-20 Variance Sep-19 Variance (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Qtr End Prior Year Cash and Due from Banks $16,089 $13,319 $2,770 $41,478 ($25,389 ) Investments 58,490 58,625 (135 ) 46,803 11,687 Loans Held for Sale 18,296 7,577 10,719 3,141 15,155 Gross Loans 285,010 284,999 11 230,145 54,865 Allowance for Loan Losses (4,304 ) (3,495 ) (809 ) (2,720 ) (1,584 ) Net Loans 280,706 281,504 (798 ) 227,425 53,281 Fixed Assets 5,864 5,976 (112 ) 6,364 (500 ) Other Assets 13,524 13,399 125 11,979 1,545 Total Assets $392,969 $380,400 $12,569 $337,190 $55,779 Checking 77,163 68,711 8,452 47,782 29,381 NOW 14,768 9,284 5,484 5,632 9,136 Money Market 117,795 111,710 6,085 114,701 3,094 Savings 10,998 10,349 649 8,028 2,970 Certificates of Deposit 107,919 113,375 (5,456 ) 100,264 7,655 Total Deposits 328,643 313,429 15,214 276,407 52,236 Borrowed Funds 6,000 11,200 (5,200 ) 10,000 (4,000 ) Other Liabilities 1,790 1,271 519 1,919 (129 ) Total Liabilities 336,433 325,900 10,533 288,326 48,107 Shareholders' Equity 56,536 54,500 2,036 48,864 7,672 Total Liabilities & Equity $392,969 $380,400 $12,569 $337,190 $55,779 Financial Ratios Sep-20 Jun-20 Sep-19 Sep-20 Sep-19 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.64 % 1.57 % 1.86 % 1.61 % 1.79 % Return on Average Equity 11.20 % 11.08 % 12.53 % 11.04 % 12.22 % Net Interest Margin 4.37 % 4.65 % 4.56 % 4.30 % 4.29 % Efficiency Ratio 47.17 % 51.75 % 51.75 % 51.82 % 54.99 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.45 % 14.28 % 14.93 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 20.06 % 18.82 % 18.39 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.06 % 18.82 % 18.39 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 21.31 % 20.07 % 19.43 % Book Value per Share $10.13 $9.78 $8.77 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) ($9 ) ($10 ) ($27 ) Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.51 % 1.23 % 1.18 % Allowance Ratio, Excluding PPP Loans 1.77 % 1.43 % 1.18 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.12 %

