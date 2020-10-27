Humanigen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Humanigen, Inc., (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate lenzilumab, today announced that the Company’s management will present or participate in panel discussions at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Bryan, Garnier & Co European Healthcare Conference (November 16-17, 2020)

Date: Monday, November 16

For more information: https://www.bryangarnier.com/home/sectors/healthcare/

Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference (November 16-18, 2020)

Date: Tuesday, November 17

Presentation time: 1:20 PM ET

Live webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel27/hgen/2071712

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (November 17-19, 2020)

Date: Thursday, November 19

Presentation time: 6:45 PM GMT (2:45 PM ET)

Live webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff141/hgen/1826850

The conferences are being held in a virtual format. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Events section of the Humanigen website https://www.humanigen.com/events. Archived replay will be available on the Company website for 30 days following the event.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine storm that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also focused on creating next-generation combinatory gene-edited CAR-T therapies using strategies to improve efficacy while employing GM-CSF gene knockout technologies to control toxicity. In addition, the company is developing its own portfolio of proprietary first-in-class EphA3-CAR-T for various solid cancers and EMR1-CAR-T for various eosinophilic disorders. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab as sequenced therapy with Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.